Zomedica (ZOM) Stock Price and News: Should i Buy ZOM Now? This is not ZOOM

Shares in Zomedica (ZOM) are up nearly 2000% over the last 12 months.

ZOM develops diagnostic and therapeutic products for the veterinary industry.

ZOM looks overvalued but is the trend always your friend? Caution needed.

Zomedica (ZOM) was founded in 2015 in Ann Arbour, Michigan. The company is involved in developing diagnostic and therapeutic products for the veterinary industry. ZOM has a number of treatments in development for cat and dog digestive issues. Most investor focus has been on the company's Truforma diagnostic platform, due to launch in March 2021.

ZOM Stock Forecast

ZOM shares have been on a charge and are up a staggering 1000% for 2021 so far. So is this the next Gamestop!

Well, it has a lot of common characteristics. ZOM is heavily favoured by the Reddit community and has seen a sudden sharp appreciation in its share price.

Investors should tread carefully. When in a strong uptrend, that may stretch any valuation metrics, money can still be made but risk management is of paramount importance. Investors could well have bought Gamestop shares at $300 and made a 50% profit. But just to reiterate shares in Gamestop (GME) are now trading back at $50!

ZOM Stock News

Shares in ZOM have been boosted by retail investor sentiment. Most have cited the upcoming launch of the companies Truforma diagnostic product, launching in March 2021. However, ZOM does not own the technology underlying Truforma and according to reports will have to pay Nasdaq listed QRVO Biotech (QRVO) for purchasing the diagnostic tool. Truforma is based on technology developed and owned by QRVO. ZOM has guaranteed minimum purchase agreements it must meet from QRVO.

Shares in ZOM also have been touted as favoured by Netflix’s Tiger King actress Carol Baskin appearing to back the company. In a video, Baskin said “I don’t know if you guys have heard about Zomedica, but they help our veterinarians and our furry friends”, “definitely invested in finding out more,”. Retail traders, on the Robinhood platform and Reddit chat boards in particular, snapped up shares on the news and drove ZOM higher.

However, Baskin was paid $299 by a fan on the Cameo app for the piece. Cameo is an increasingly popular “shout out” app where members of the public can request celebrities to video message them for a fee.

Should I Buy shares in Zoomedica (ZOM) now?

Shares can stray far from underlying fundamental metrics, such as Gamestop! Share prices are determined by the law of supply and demand and also perceived supply and demand so can move away from underlying financial metrics for a period of time. But a short period of time. So extreme caution is needed and extremely sensitive risk management.

While the most recent funding was upsized due to demand, it was done at a 30% discount to the share price. A steep discount!

According to Zomedica (ZOM) the market for the “diagnostics segment of the global companion animal market” should reach $2.8 billion by 2024”.

ZOM is now worth nearly $2 billion so it would need to capture the entire market now, not in 2024!

We have been here before!

Shares in ZOM traded near $3 in Jun 2018 before sliding all the way back to $0.30 by March 2019. So tread cautiously!

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.