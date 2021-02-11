SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc skyrockets for three reasons, and why it could go higher

- NASDAQ: SNDL has surged by 78.79% on Wednesday as retail traders have seized on it.
- Sundial Growers Inc is benefitting from the better political climate toward marijuana.
- Thursday's premarket trading is pointing to an additional 40% gain, also thanks to the first American IPO.
Make pot stocks great again – Paraphrasing former President Donald Trump's slogan is relevant to marijuana shares, which are going high. Weed equities are growing rapidly for three main reasons, and Calgary-based Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the beneficiaries.
1) Retail frenzy: Just as GameStop (GME) dropped back to planet earth, pot shares are rising from the ashes of the previous boom and bust – thanks to retail traders. Interest seen in various forums – not necessarily Reddit's WallStreetBets' are helping pot stocks go high. As these are smaller shares, there may be more room for growth. RobinHood users should be aware of the platform's imposition of limits on buying GME shares when they approach short squeezes, but there may be more room to the upside for now.
2) Better political environment: President Joe Biden is set to push through his $1.9 trillion covid relief bill, with or without support from Republicans. While Democrats have only razor-thin majorities in Congress, if they pass popular measures such as stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and other measures, they would have political capital for more ambitious reforms such as accelerating cannabis legalization. It is essential to note that several lawmakers are already seizing on the opportunity and pushing through new measures. These include Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer and several other prominent members of the upper chamber.
3) First US IPO: Canada legalized pot back in 2018 and its larger southern neighbor – with the world's largest economy – has always been the big prize. America's legal marijuana market took two steps forward, one step backward, with financial limitations dogging activity even in states where it was legal. The IPO of Green Thumb is a substantial leap forward. The US Securities and Exchange Commission declared the company's registration as effective. Having a homegrown firm may raise the appeal of other companies.
SNDL Stock News
Sundial is well-positioned to take advantage of the cannabis industry's fresh appeal – as its finances are better than some of the competition.
That has not gone unnoticed. Shares have surged by over 78% on Wednesday and are set to extend their gains from $2.95 to $4.19 on Thursday, according to premarket trading. In late January, SNDL changed hands at below $1 – a peeny stock.
