Breaking: Twitter (TWTR) reports strong earnings, users up 24%

Shares in Twitter (TWTR) are trading strongly on Wednesday after the company announced a strong set of results for Q4 2020. Investors' fears were eased after worries the removal of former President Donald Trump from the platform may hurt user growth. However, Twitter announced Daily Average User (DAU) growth of 24% year on year. Twitter CFO Ned Segal, speaking on CNBC said the company had enjoyed growth of DAU in January 2021 higher than the average of the previous four January's.
CFO Segal also said former President Trump would not be allowed back on the platform if he ran for president again. Twitter policy is that once someone is removed they are not allowed back on the platform.
Both Morgan Stanley and Rosenblatt increased their price targets for Twitter (TWT) shares on Wednesday.
Market Reaction
Shares in Twitter (TWTR) are trading at $65.10, up 9% at the time of writing during Wednesday's pre-market.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, around the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises for third day in a row, probes intraday high off-late. Tuesday’s candle suggests the buyers are tired, overbought RSI also challenges further upside. Two-week-old rising trend line lures the bulls, 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.