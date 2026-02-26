TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD: Support seen at 1.1750 level – ING

EUR/USD: Support seen at 1.1750 level – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Francesco Pesole highlights that ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak to the ECON Committee, but stresses that current data leave markets pricing flat ECB rates for 2026. Upcoming CPI is unlikely to shift expectations. The short‑term EUR:USD rate differential remains unsupportive for EUR/USD, yet ING still views 1.1750 as solid support absent a major Iran escalation.

Lagarde and data unlikely to shift rates

"ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak before the ECON Committee of the EU Parliament today. She recently stressed the idea of “agile” decision-making on monetary policy, but there simply isn't enough evidence for markets to price in anything other than flat rates for the rest of 2026 now."

"CPI data over the coming days may also fail to move the needle significantly for rate expectations. For now, the EUR:USD short-term rate differential remains unsupportive for EUR/USD, but we haven’t seen enough restoration of confidence in the dollar to call for a major leg lower from here. We still see 1.1750 as a good support level, barring a major escalation in Iran."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar stabilizes, following the recent decline led by tariff uncertainty, capping the pair's upside. All eyes now remain on the US-Iran nuclear talks after ECB President Lagarde's testimony fails to impress Euro bulls. 

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD falls back toward 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday, snapping its recovery momentum. The pair loses traction as the US Dollar finds fresh demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks. The US trade policy uncertainty also remains a drag on risk sentiment. 

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session on Thursday, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move and acceptance above the $5,200 mark before placing fresh bets. 

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

It was another monster earnings report from Nvidia for fiscal Q4. Revenues were $68.1bn, smashing estimates of $65bn. Gross profit margin was a healthy 75%, up from 73.5% in the prior quarter, and the outlook for this quarter was monstrous.

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers