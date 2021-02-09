US Stocks Today: Records are there to be broken, again and again!

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 9:
US stock indices set fresh record highs on Monday as stimulus looks set to pass and the US records the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since November. Tesla boosted bitcoin, the dollar struggled and oil prices continued to rise.
Europen markets are all lower on Monday as markets pause after 6 straight days of gains in the US. The EuroStoxx is down 0.4%, FTSE down 0.2% and the Dax is down 0.5%.
Asian markets were positive on Monday with the Nikkei pushing to new highs, closing up 0.4% and the Hang Seng up 0.5%.
US futures are pointing lower with Nasdaq down 0.1%, Dow down 0.2% and S&P down 0.2%
S&P and EuroStoxx
Asian stocks were strong with Hong Kong shares boosted by no new Covid-19 infections in mainland China and Chinese auto sales showing a 30% rise.
European stocks are lower on Tuesday as concerns over the pace of vaccine rollout and worries over effectiveness against the South African strain weighed on markets.
The EU signed up for an additional 300 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine as the EU lagged behind the US and UK in inoculating its population.
Energy giant Total (TOT) reported strong earnings.
US futures were finally looking lower after six straight days of gains.
Optimism over the passing of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, strong corporate results, and dropping US infections have combined to push US indices to record highs again on Monday.
The WHO dismissed the idea that Covid-19 originated from a lab leak saying it was likely from animal to human origin.
Former President Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday.
A report from the Congressional Budget Office puts the cost of raising the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 as per President Biden's proposal, would cost 1.4 million jobs but raise 900k people out of poverty.
Eli Lilly announced its CFO was stepping down.
Electronic Arts (EA) announced it was to buy Glu Mobile (GLUU) for $2.4 billion.
Sony is to launch the Playstation 5 in China in Q2 2021.
Ups and Downs
DA Davidson increased Hasbro (HAS) to a $115 target.
Keybac increased UBER to $63 target.
Goldman Sachs added Constellation Brands (STZ) to its conviction buy list.
JPMorgan increased its price target for Twilio (TWLO) from $300 to $465 and raised it to overweight from neutral.
JPMorgan also reiterated Disney (DIS) as one of its top picks.
Stocks covered at FXStreet
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.