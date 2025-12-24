TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold eases slightly from fresh record highs above $4,500

  • Gold consolidates below record highs as thin holiday liquidity triggers mild profit-taking.
  • Safe-haven demand, Fed easing expectations and a softer US Dollar continue to underpin the broader bullish bias.
  • Technically, a bearish RSI divergence warns of near-term consolidation, though the uptrend remains intact.
Gold eases slightly from fresh record highs above $4,500
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) treads water on Wednesday, with prices consolidating after surging to a fresh all-time high near $4,526 earlier today. Volatility picked up during the Asian session amid thin holiday liquidity ahead of Christmas, encouraging mild profit-taking at elevated levels. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades around $4,487, up over 3.0% this week.

Bullion’s historic rally this year has been nothing short of remarkable, with prices up more than 70% year to date, putting Gold on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979. The rally has been driven by strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical risks and economic uncertainties, as well as robust institutional and investment flows.

Another major driver behind Gold’s historic run has been broad weakness in the US Dollar (USD), driven by US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade rhetoric and easing monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Fed delivered a cumulative 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2025. Markets are also pricing in two additional rate cuts next year. This environment has continued to support demand for the precious metal as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Gold.

Looking ahead, Gold may consolidate in the near term, as a lack of fresh market catalysts and further profit-taking ahead of the year-end could exert some downward pressure on prices. That said, the broader uptrend remains firmly intact, suggesting the rally is likely to continue into 2026.

Market movers: Fed outlook and geopolitics keep Gold supported

  • Markets digested the final batch of key economic data ahead of the holiday period on Tuesday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released the preliminary estimate of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which had been delayed by the recent government shutdown. The report showed the US economy expanded at an annualized pace of 4.3% in Q3, beating both the prior estimate of 3.8% and the market expectation of 3.3%.
  • The upbeat GDP figures contrasted with softer US data elsewhere. Durable Goods Orders fell 2.2% in October, while Industrial Production slipped 0.1% month-on-month in October before rebounding 0.2% in November. Meanwhile, Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped to 89.1 in December, from an upwardly revised 92.9 in November, keeping the US Dollar on the back foot.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 97.87, hovering near its lowest level since October 3.
  • On the monetary policy front, markets broadly expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at its January meeting. Chair Jerome Powell said in December that the Fed is “well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.” The CME FedWatch Tool shows just a 13% probability of a rate cut in January. Still, investors expect the central bank to return to easing later in the year, amid signs of cooling inflation and a weakening labour market.
  • Geopolitical tensions remain elevated, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, persistent instability in the Middle East, and rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela continuing to weigh on market sentiment.

Technical analysis: Bearish RSI divergence raises correction risk

On the daily chart, XAU/USD is navigating uncharted territory, though risks of a mild pullback are starting to build. Momentum indicators suggest the rally is becoming overstretched, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near overbought territory and showing early signs of fatigue, while a bearish divergence is beginning to take shape.

The broader bullish structure remains firmly intact, as prices continue to trade well above key moving averages. On the downside, the previous all-time high near $4,381 could act as the first line of defence, followed by the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $4,372.

A decisive break below this short-term average could expose the 50-day SMA near $4,167, where buyers are likely to re-emerge.

On the upside, the $4,500 psychological level stands as an immediate resistance, ahead of a potential retest of the fresh all-time high at $4,526. A sustained break above this zone could open the door for further gains toward the $4,600 handle.

Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is rising and sits above the 30 mark, signalling that the underlying trend strength remains strong, even as momentum cools in the near term.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1800 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. A broadly subdued US Dollar continues to underpin the pair amid quiet markets and thin liquidity conditions on Christmas Eve. 

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps its range trade intact at around 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling holds the upper hand over the US Dollar amid pre-Christmas light trading as traders turn to sidelines heading into the holiday season. 

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats following the move higher to the $4,525 area, or a fresh all-time peak, though the downside remains limited amid a bullish fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Fed expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the bullion amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, trading below $0.000070 on Wednesday as bearish momentum continues to dominate the broader crypto market. On-chain and derivatives data further support the bearish sentiment, while technical analysis suggests a deeper correction targeting the yearly lows.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers