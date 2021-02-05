American Airlines Group Inc (AAL stock) price dips on continued struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic

- NYSE:AAL sheds 1.14% despite a fourth consecutive day in the green for the broader markets.
- American Airlines announces the potential furlough of an additional 13,000 employees.
- The airline industry braces itself for a prolonged travel shutdown.
NYSE:AAL has had an interesting week after announcing one of its worst earnings reports in history that included its largest ever losses in a quarter. Still, the stock surged following the report as American Airlines was swept up in the Wall Street turf war that pitted r/WallStreetBets against hedge fund managers. On Thursday, American Airlines continued its descent back down to Earth as it trimmed 1.14% to close the trading session at $17.40. The tumultuous year continues for American Airlines as investors who have held on for the past 52-weeks are now down nearly 40% on their investments, and lag the benchmark S&P 500 index by over 50%.
On Wednesday, the iconic airline announced that a further 13,000 employees could be furloughed as the company continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week President Biden suggested that there may be mandatory testing implemented on all international and domestic flights landing in the United States, to try and mitigate the spread. The US Travel Association has pushed back on the plan calling it ‘unworkable’ and picking on the airline industry.
AAL stock forecast
American Airlines also received market downgrade this week from an analyst at Seaport Global Securities, as the company has no near-term upside. The analyst provided a new price target of $17, which represents a small downside from current price levels. The catalyst for the pessimism continues to be the prolonged travel lockdowns both domestically and abroad, as the global travel industry braces itself for another year of record-low flying.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls set to grow and rock markets
US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show a return to growth in January after a fall in December as coronavirus recedes and new stimulus kicks in. The dollar has been marginally retreating from its highs ahead of the release.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
Ripple recovery to $0.75 gradual but steady as on-chain metrics improve
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend with anticipation that it rises to levels seen earlier in the week. Support at $0.35 has been instrumental for the ongoing recovery. However, the Resistance at $0.45 must come down for XRP to continue with the uptrend toward $0.75.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.