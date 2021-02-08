BAC Stock Forecast: Bank of America Corp trades sideways as social media boycott looms

- NYSE:BAC sheds 0.40% alongside a fifth consecutive positive day in the markets.
- Bank of America is under fire for releasing customer information to the FBI following the US Capitol attack.
- Bank of America has emerged as one of the better banking industry bargains and one prominent investor agrees.
NYSE:BAC has struggled to return to pre-COVID price levels as the banking industry continues to get beaten down by low interest rates and unfavourable market conditions. Over the past 52-weeks, Bank of America has returned a loss to investors in the amount of 6.10%, which lags the benchmark S&P 500 index by over 22%. On Friday, shares fell by 0.40% despite the broader markets rallying for a fifth consecutive day as Wall Street begins to recover from the r/WallStreetBets saga from a week ago.
On the media front, Bank of America is under some serious fire on social media as customers are boycotting the bank. The reason? It was revealed that the Bank of America released customer information for people in connection to the US Capitol attack in January. At the request of the FBI, the Bank of America released information on several hundred of its clients, which has sparked the online boycott. The timing is not great for Bank of America in a time where personal data sensitivity is at an all-time high.
BAC stock price forecast
Warren Buffett seems to have no problem continuing to add to his Bank of America position as it was reported recently that the Oracle of Omaha has over 1 billion shares, or just under 12% of a stake. This makes Bank of America his largest bank sector holding and perhaps even more impressively, he added to BAC while selling off his positions in other banks such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.