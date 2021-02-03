GameStop (GME) Stock soars from the ashes and tops $100, three reasons for the comeback

NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100.

Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%.

Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the poster child of the recent market craze, has been staging an impressive recovery with a jump above $100. Shares of the videogame company collapsed from the high of $483 last week – and close of $325 on Friday – to $90 at the end of Tuesday's session.

GME News: Three reasons to recover

There are three reasons for the recovery. First, bargain-seekers have been jumping on GME, seeing genuine fundamental reasons to rise amid a revamped business plan for the firm. That was the initial reason to rise, before the Reddit frenzy.

Second, the trend toward short-squeezing silver – a market worth 200 times GameStop – has been splitting the community. After XAG/USD jumped above $30, it is back down.

Third, RobinHood relaxed its limitations related to buying and selling stocks. While the online trading platform – that had to raise funds in a firesale – still imposes restrictions, it is now easier for traders to buy new stocks.

