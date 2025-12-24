Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $72.05 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.70% on the day. The white metal extends its bullish momentum for a fourth straight day and reached a fresh all-time high at $72.71 earlier in the day, highlighting sustained investor appetite for precious metals.

Expectations of an accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain a key driver. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets see more than a 70% chance of cumulative interest rate cuts of at least 50 basis points by 2026. These expectations contrast with the Fed’s official projections, as the latest dot plot points to the Federal Funds Rate near 3.4% by the end of 2026, suggesting limited room for additional cuts.

In this context, the prospect of sustainably lower interest rates continues to favor non-yielding assets such as Silver. In theory, falling yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, enhancing their appeal among institutional investors and speculative flows.

Recent US macroeconomic data have not derailed this trend. Third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States (US) showed robust growth of 4.3% YoY, well above market expectations. Despite this positive surprise, investors remain focused on the medium-term outlook, centered on gradually easing inflation and signals of future monetary accommodation.

Silver is also benefiting from a broader safe-haven environment. Persistent geopolitical uncertainties, ongoing market volatility and structural weakness in the US Dollar (USD) continue to support demand for precious metals. The recent consolidation in Gold below record highs has not dampened enthusiasm for Silver, which is benefiting from a catch-up effect and a strong speculative component.