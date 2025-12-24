Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slips slightly as holiday-thinned markets keep trading subdued

GBP/USD slips slightly as holiday-thinned markets keep trading subdued

The British Pound (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with the Greenback finding mild support amid reduced liquidity during the shortened US holiday session. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500, easing slightly after briefly touching an intraday high near 1.3534, its strongest level since September 19. Read More...

