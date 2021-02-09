Blackberry (BB) Stock Price & News: Finishes strong after an early morning spike continues its momentum

- NYSE:BB added 4.01% on Monday as broader markets continue to hit all-time highs.
- BlackBerry’s strong fundamentals are keeping it afloat as other meme stocks deflate.
- BlackBerry is still up over 100% in 2021, despite crashing back down to Earth.
NYSE:BB investors are still trying to catch their collective breathes as the Canadian company was dragged into the great Reddit war between retail investors and Wall Street. BlackBerry surged to a 52-week high of $28.77 at one point in late January before falling back down to its current price levels. On Monday, as the broader markets continued their February rally, BlackBerry added 4.01% to close the trading session at $13.76. While BlackBerry continues to trade in a volatile matter, it has still managed to return 118% to investors over the past 52-weeks, and at one point was trading for as low as $2.70.
While BlackBerry has managed to stay relatively steady throughout the recent chaos, other meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) have tumbled, losing nearly 70% and 90% respectively since the late January highs. The difference between these stocks and BlackBerry is that the former smartphone maker has legitimate business partnerships lined up for this year, including the notable relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its AWS platform, as well as other prominent companies like Hitachi and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) branch Tableau Software.
BB stock forecast
The biggest issue BlackBerry continues to struggle with is to distance itself from its smartphone past. If anything, BlackBerry should be looked at as a cybersecurity company like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which currently trades at around 60 times sales, while BlackBerry is trading at a sales multiple of less than ten. Needless to say, BlackBerry will emerge as a company that is much stronger than the other meme stocks that it was grouped in with.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.