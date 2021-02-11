XLM Price Prediction: Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs

- Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05.
- Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
- XLM must hold above $0.41 to avert potential losses and allow buyers to focus on higher price levels.
Stellar is keen on sustaining the uptrend amid the widespread cryptocurrency rally. The bull run in January hit a barrier at $0.41, culminating in losses as far as $0.225. A recovery ensued, with the bulls eyeing all-time highs at $1.05. Meanwhile, Stellar is teetering at $0.43 after jumping above the critical $0.41.
Stellar swings toward all-time highs after breaking crucial resistance
Stellar’s uptrend must hold above the support at $0.41 to ensure that bulls focus on breaking the resistance at $0.55 and $0.65 and set the pace for the much-anticipated run-up to all-time highs.
Despite the rally in February, XLM is not yet overbought, according to the Relative Strength Index on the 12-hour chart. In other words, the cross-border token has room for growth, perhaps until it rises higher than the first key hurdle at $0.55.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
The parabolic SAR points are below the price on the 4-hour chart, reinforcing the bullish outlook. As long as Stellar remains above these key trend indicator points, the uptrend toward $1.05 will be unrelenting.
Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) adds credibility to the uptrend as it lifts higher above the midline. Besides, the MACD line (blue) has crossed above the signal line, adding more weight to the bullish outlook.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth keeping in mind that the failure to hold above $0.41 would sabotage the expected rally toward all-time highs. In the event losses proceed beneath this level, Stellar will be seeking support at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $0.37 on the 4-hour chart. Other vital price levels to keep in mind include the 100 SMA currently at $0.34 and the 200 SMA holding slightly above $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
Ripple bulls require a ride through 0.5500 to mark dominance
XRP/USD picks up bids to 0.5070 as crypto traders prepare to close Wednesday’s books. The ripple pair rose to the highest since February 01 during the early hours of the day before stepping back from 0.5422.
Bitcoin pullback eyes former resistance-turned-support around $42,000
BTC/USD takes rounds to $45,000 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major keeps consolidation of gains from the record top, marked on Monday, while teasing short-term bears. Two-month-old support line adds to the downside filters.
Vechain price is inside a tightening range awaiting a potential 40% move
Vechain has been trading inside a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and has established an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The trend seems to favor the bulls which need to crack a key resistance level for a 40% breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.