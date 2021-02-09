XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breakdown to $0.3 brews amid consolidation

- Stellar is dealing with intensifying selling pressure after the rejection at $0.435.
- Declines to $0.3 will come into the picture if Stellar closes the day under $0.4.
- The uptrend toward an all-time high will continue if the parabolic SAR points flip bullish.
Stellar has slowed down the persistent uptrend aiming for the all-time highs of around $1. The recovery towards the end of January and the first week of December has been incredible. However, a yearly high formed at $0.435, limiting additional movement. Consolidation seems to be taking over amid signals for a correction to lower price levels.
Stellar struggles to shake off the bearish pressure
The failure to continue with the uptrend past the recent high has seen overhead pressure begin to increase. XLM is trading at $0.398 amid the scuffle to restore the trading above $0.4. Glancing upwards, we can see the cross-border token trading below the parabolic SAR points. Trading below the parabolic line (dots) suggests that the trend is turning bearish and is probable not to buy.
Consequently, the Relative Strength Index reveals that the ongoing sideways trading may last longer. The technical indicator is leveling at 62, which is not entirely bearish, but at the same time, it is not a bullish signal. A motion toward the midline will reveal an increase in selling pressure.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
In case of a breakdown from the current price level, Stellar will seek initial support at the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart close to $0.35. If selling orders surge and the overhead pressure surges, we can expect XLM to explore downhill levels toward $0.3. Note that the 100 SMA will anchor the price, perhaps absorb the selling pressure before hitting $0.3.
Short-term analysis on the hourly chart validates the bearish narrative, especially with the RSI diving fast towards the midline. The near term support at the 50 SMA must also be guarded at all costs to ensure that selling orders are not triggered. Trading under the midline is likely to increase the overhead pressure, pushing XLM towards $0.35.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence'
It is worth mentioning that the pessimistic outlook will be nullified if Stellar closes the day above $0.4. Gains above this level would encourage more buyers to join the market, allowing Stellar to continue with the mission towards $1. Moreover, if the parabolic SAR points flip bullish, Stellar’s uptrend will continue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
Bitcoin bulls are upstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. The BTC/USD rallied heavily on Monday after Tesla announced that it had previously ...
Apple expected to follow Tesla’s steps and add Bitcoin to its balance sheet
RBC Capital Markets, a global investment bank has suggested Apple to buy Bitcoin. Additionally, the bank also stated that Apple should develop a cryptocurrency exchange.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar is at risk of diving towards $0.30, suggest technicals
Stellar is up by 80% since its low established on January 27 at $0.23. The digital asset has topped out at $0.4225 on February 7, establishing a potential double top on the 12-hour chart.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces one significant resistance before ultimate push to $200
Litecoin price had a significant 7% surge in the past several hours thanks to Bitcoin’s new all-time high at $45,000 after Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets in the future
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.