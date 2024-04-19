- Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000.
- The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
- But history shows that BTC generally appreciates a year into halving and hits an ATH.
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?
Also read: Bitcoin Price Outlook: All eyes on BTC as CNN calls halving the ‘World Cup for Bitcoin’
Bitcoin price remains uncertain
Bitcoin price is the centre of all uncertainty regardless of the events, such as the halving, macroeconomic events, or other developments. Since the fourth Bitcoin halving is set to take place between 16 and 18 hours, investors are wondering about two things: Is the halving priced in? What will happen to Bitcoin price post-halving?
Also read: Bitcoin likely to drop after the halving, JPMorgan says
Let’s take it step-by-step and answer the above questions.
Is the halving priced in?
According to Deutsche Bank Research, the halving is already priced in, at least partially as they “do not expect prices to increase significantly following the halving event.” But that doesn’t mean the German bank is expecting a correction. Instead, they mention that prices could remain higher for longer due to the following reasons:
- Ethereum spot ETF approval anticipation
- Future central bank interest-rate cuts
- Regulatory changes
As for not expecting a massive rally in Bitcoin price, Deutsche Bank Research notes a spike in the launch of Layer 2 (L2) scaling solutions. Since L2 solutions augment the network’s practical utility, its share of the market has been slowly increasing.
What will happen to Bitcoin price post-halving?
Bitcoin halving, as Deutsche Bank mentions in its research, is a retail-driven event. Retail investors consider the negative supply shock to have a positive effect on Bitcoin price. As a result, the number of addresses holding BTC sees a huge uptick after halving.
Roughly 150 days after halving, the retail addresses holding up to 1,000 BTC grew by 52%, 37% and 3% in 2012, 2016 and 2020, respectively, making the halving event a retail-driven upgrade.
Currently, there are 53.3 million addresses of retail investors holding between up to 1,000 BTC as opposed to 2121 addresses for whale/institutional investors holding more than 1,000 BTC. These numbers will go up significantly after the halving if history repeats itself, which is likely to have a positive impact on Bitcoin price.
BTC Supply Distribution by Balance of Addresses
From a historical perspective, Bitcoin price has set up an ATH on an average of 410 days after halving. Roughly 378 days, 518 days and 336 days after the first, second and third halving events, Bitcoin price set up an ATH.
As explained in a previous publication, if history repeats or even rhymes, the chances of Bitcoin continuing its ascent are high.
Also read: How to approach the fourth Bitcoin halving as an investor - all you need to know
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price triggers a steep correction that shatters the $50,000 psychological level into a resistance level, it would invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see BTC drop down to the next key weekly support level at $45,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogwifhat price pumps 5% ahead of possible Coinbase effect
Dogwifhat (WIF) price recorded an uptick on Thursday, going as far as to outperform its peers in the meme coins space. Second only to Bonk Inu (BONK), WIF token’s show of strength was not just influenced by Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaiming above $63,000.
Runes likely to have massive support after BRC-20 and Ordinals frenzy
PUPS, WZRD, and PEPE are gaining liquidity through Bitcoin Ordinals. Creator of Bitcoin’s Ordinals protocol is debuting a new fungible token standard to rival BRC-20, Runes.
Ethereum shows firm support at key level as its correlation with US indices increase
Ethereum's price continued a sideways movement on Thursday as the market still awaits a trigger. Ethereum isn't alone in this horizontal trend; several major index funds have also traded sideways.
Mango Market attacker convicted of fraud and market manipulation
Mango Market attacker Avi Eisenberg was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for "fraudulently obtaining" funds from the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). He could face up to 20 years in prison for his role in the $110 million attack.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.