Coinbase lists WIF perpetual futures contract as it unveils plans for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi

WIF perpetual futures is now trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

WIF stagnates alongside the crypto market as it's down on Thursday.

Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures contracts will go live on Coinbase on May 2.

Dogwifhat (WIF) perpetual futures began trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced on Thursday. However, the futures contract failed to trigger a rally for the popular dog-themed meme coin.

WIF fails to rally after perpetual futures listing on Coinbase

WIF's perpetual futures listing on Coinbase follows that of PEPE's on April 23, which saw the Bitcoin-based meme coin experiencing a surge.

According to Coinbase's announcement, limit, market, and stop limit orders are available for the token's perpetual futures.

Our WIF-PERP market is now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Limit, market, stop, and stop limit orders are all now available.

It's important to note that US customers won't have access to WIF's perpetual futures on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms.

Since its listing, the WIF token saw a slight price increase, with a 0.9% rise.

Unlike its PEPE counterparts, which saw huge pumps, investors appeared to have ignored leveraging WIF's perpetual futures as a buy signal. This is most likely due to the general crypto market decline, which has seen several coins stagnate, including many from the meme category.

Coinbase, on the other hand, appears to be showing more support for young cryptocurrency projects on its international platforms. It plans to list Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures on May 2.

The statement was made public in an X post on Thursday.

Coinbase International Exchange will add support for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our AEVO-PERP, ENA-PERP, and ETHFI-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on 2 MAY 2024.

As the perpetual futures of these tokens launch in May, they may see a quick rally if traders give more attention to them.