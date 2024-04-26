Coinbase lists WIF perpetual futures contract as it unveils plans for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi

- WIF perpetual futures is now trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.
- WIF stagnates alongside the crypto market as it's down on Thursday.
- Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures contracts will go live on Coinbase on May 2.
Dogwifhat (WIF) perpetual futures began trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced on Thursday. However, the futures contract failed to trigger a rally for the popular dog-themed meme coin.
Also read: Dogwifhat crashes 60%, but here's why you should not buy WIF yet
WIF fails to rally after perpetual futures listing on Coinbase
WIF's perpetual futures listing on Coinbase follows that of PEPE's on April 23, which saw the Bitcoin-based meme coin experiencing a surge.
According to Coinbase's announcement, limit, market, and stop limit orders are available for the token's perpetual futures.
Our WIF-PERP market is now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Limit, market, stop, and stop limit orders are all now available. pic.twitter.com/8g660ztGsk— Coinbase International Exchange ️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) April 25, 2024
It's important to note that US customers won't have access to WIF's perpetual futures on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms.
Since its listing, the WIF token saw a slight price increase, with a 0.9% rise.
Read more: Meme coins experience a price correction as BOME, WIF, PEPE, and FLOKI fall
Unlike its PEPE counterparts, which saw huge pumps, investors appeared to have ignored leveraging WIF's perpetual futures as a buy signal. This is most likely due to the general crypto market decline, which has seen several coins stagnate, including many from the meme category.
Coinbase, on the other hand, appears to be showing more support for young cryptocurrency projects on its international platforms. It plans to list Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures on May 2.
The statement was made public in an X post on Thursday.
@CoinbaseIntExch will add support for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our AEVO-PERP, ENA-PERP, and ETHFI-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on 2 MAY 2024. pic.twitter.com/41tyomtH0I— Coinbase International Exchange ️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) April 25, 2024
Also read: WIF price hits all-time high, defying crypto market decline and Bitcoin price crash
As the perpetual futures of these tokens launch in May, they may see a quick rally if traders give more attention to them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase lists WIF perpetual futures contract as it unveils plans for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi
Dogwifhat perpetual futures began trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced on Thursday. However, the futures contract failed to trigger a rally for the popular meme coin.
Stripe looks to bring back crypto payments as stablecoin market cap hits all-time high
Stripe announced on Thursday that it would add support for USDC stablecoin, as the stablecoin market exploded in March, according to reports by Cryptocompare.
Ethereum cancels rally expectations as Consensys sues SEC over ETH security status
Ethereum (ETH) appears to have returned to its consolidating move on Thursday, canceling rally expectations. This comes after Consensys filed a lawsuit against the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and insider sources informing Reuters of the unlikelihood of a spot ETH ETF approval in May.
FBI cautions against non-KYC Bitcoin and crypto money transmitting services as SEC goes after MetaMask
US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has issued a caution to Bitcoiners and cryptocurrency market enthusiasts, coming on the same day as when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the receiving end of a lawsuit, with a new player adding to the list of parties calling for the regulator to restrain its hand.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?