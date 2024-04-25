Ethereum longs could suffer a hit as inside sources have told Reuters that the SEC will likely deny a spot ETH ETF.

Issuers may go to court to force SEC's hand.

Whales remain positive on Ethereum despite recent price setbacks.

Ethereum (ETH) appears to have returned to its consolidating move on Thursday, canceling rally expectations. This comes after insider sources informed Reuters of the unlikelihood of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a spot ETH ETF in May.

Daily digest market movers: spot Ethereum ETFs unlikely

Ethereum spot ETFs are in the news today following recent unveilings. Here are key Ethereum market movers for today:

While Hong Kong has approved spot ETH ETFs to go live on April 30, the US SEC seems set to take an opposite move. According to Reuters, a group of unnamed individuals who participated in a meeting between issuers and the SEC claimed the regulator's staff didn't discuss specific details about the product. The individuals claimed that issuers argued that the SEC's approval of futures ETH ETF in May "set a precedent for spot Ether products."



Chief legal officers of Coinbase and Grayscale, Paul Grewal and Craig Salm, respectively, have also maintained the same position. The individuals said while SEC staff listened, they didn't ask questions or raise any concern, suggesting the regulator would deny the filings, stated Reuters. Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have earlier lowered their odds of a spot ETH ETF approval in May, stating the SEC's lack of engagement as the major reason.



One of the sources told Reuters, "It's entirely possible we'll eventually see Ether ETFs. But not until somebody is denied and goes to the courts."

The president of The ETF Store, Nate Geraci, has previously stated that the SEC may face a lawsuit if it fails to approve spot ETH ETFs.

Despite the seemingly bearish news, a suspected Justin Sun wallet has continued scooping up ETH. The wallet bought a total of 28,675 ETH worth $89.84 million on Thursday, according to Lookonchain. Since April 8, it has purchased 176,117 ETH worth $559.7 million at an average price of $3,172.



Whales seem to be bullish on Ethereum, buying heavily at every slight market downturn. Data from Spot On Chain confirms several whales bought ETH on Thursday following the decline. Whales appear to remain bullish with $ETH despite the recent market crash!



Will the $ETH price recover soon?



Follow @spotonchain and set alerts for $ETH to know the next significant whale activity now: https://t.co/js2Cq7crji pic.twitter.com/fLbWyLDJ3I — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) April 25, 2024

Technical analysis: ETH to resume consolidation

Ethereum seems to be returning to consolidation on Thursday after declining in the past 24 hours. Long liquidations began increasing again, hitting $35.1 million in the past 24 hours.

The $2,852 to $3,300 range appears very strong—both on the upper and lower level—as ETH has been trading inside it for the past 13 days. With the recent decline, ETH may remain inside the range, especially as spot ETH ETFs look highly unlikely with every new piece of information.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

However, Bitcoin's price movement will continue to be a deciding factor in how ETH moves in the short term. If Bitcoin resumes an upswing, ETH may likely follow suit and see higher price boosts, considering its recent hint at a rally before the dip. An SEC spot ETH ETF denial may not necessarily snag the Ethereum price as it appears to have already been priced in.

ETH is trading at $3,160, down 0.6% at the time of writing.