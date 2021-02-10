Stellar Price Forecast: XLM breakout was cut off short as bears take control

- On the 12-hour chart, Stellar price attempted to break out of an ascending triangle pattern.
- The fakeout could lead XLM towards a low of $0.33.
- The digital asset needs to defend the crucial support level at $0.40 to invalidate the potential of a fakeout.
Stellar price just reached a new 2021-high at $0.446 but got rejected significantly dropping towards $0.372 within the next 12 hours. It seems that bears have taken control over the short-term and can push XLM further down.
Stellar price rejection can lead to a bearish sell-off
On the 12-hour chart, Stellar had a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern that seems to have turned into a fakeout as the price got rejected quickly pushing the digital asset below the previous resistance level.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
If the previous resistance level, now turned into support at $0.40 can’t be defended, Stellar price can quickly fall towards the lower trendline at $0.33. Additionally, on the 9-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candlestick which is usually followed by a sell signal, adding more credence to the bearish outlook.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
However, if bulls can defend the support level at $0.40, the breakout would continue. The price target of the ascending triangle pattern is $0.70 which can be reached in the long-term as long as the bulls can see a significant rebound from $0.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
