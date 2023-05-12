Uniswap price action tells traders it is time to say goodbye to $5 handle as more downside pressure underway

- Uniswap price makes a steep recovery before falling back to the ground on Friday.
- UNI flirts again with a break below $5.
- Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.
Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. First and foremost, the element that Bitcoin is slipping further and has no outlook of getting back above $30,000 anytime soon is weighing on the overall performance of most common cryptocurrencies and altcoins. Add to that the almighty US Dollar that is roaring back after a long absence in 2023, and Uniswap is a sitting duck for bears to attack.
Uniswap price sees other elements in its price action overshadowed by BTC, US Dollar
Uniswap price was on its way to breaking above $5.20 in the ASIA PAC trading session, but the recovery was very short-lived. Bears came back in hard and squandered the opportunity for the Bulls to pare back some losses. The doom and gloom come from Bitcoin, which is sinking toward a two-month low.
UNI traders might detach themselves from Bitcoin’s performance, though unfortunately as a standalone altcoin Uniswap is facing another difficulty. The strong greenback is gaining strength with the Dollar Index back above 102 and the US Dollar advancing against several major G7 currencies. This makes UNI unable to make a fist against these overpowering bearish elements. This market rather values it at $4.60, which is another 10% lower on this Friday.
UNI/USD 4H-chart
One very small element here could still salvage the situation, and that is from a purely technical angle. The fact that the past three dips were each time higher could point to massive buying from investors that saves it from a breakdown. Look for $5.20 to be broken as confirmation, and from there UNI will rally quickly toward $5.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
