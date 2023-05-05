Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround

- Uniswap price is printing a positive Friday that originated in the ASIA PAC session.
- UNI still has a long way to go to get a weekly gain.
- Expect a pop higher as US job reports are an opportunity in disguise.
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board. Although chances are slim, UNI bulls could close out the week flat and erase all losses from the beginning of this week.
Uniswap price produces positive bullish move
Uniswap price popped in the aftermath of the US jobs numbers after the initial move was a leg lower on the back of a strong release. Looking further under the hood, another picture is painted as the jobs added are part-time jobs while full-time jobs have turned negative. This means that more people have been laid off from their full-time jobs than were added. The jobs number might beat expectations, but it is only a part-time boost.
UNI followed the synchronized global move with that move lower only to recover in full and head higher once the dust started to settle. Expect now to see $5.40 to come under pressure. Once that is broken, UNI bulls can rally all the way up to $5.70 in the US session this Friday and go for an unchanged weekly performance as all losses since Monday will get erased..
UNI/USD 4H-chart
A bigger threat would come from another turnaround in the markets, should the focus shift back to the big jobs number. Expect a sudden breakdown lower toward $5.20. Should risk assets in general start to roll over, more decline is in the cards. To the downside, that means $4.95 after $5 gets broken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.