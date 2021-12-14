Shiba Inu bulls await right timing for top-line breakout

- Shiba Inu price is trading sideways between $0.00002925 and $0.00003785.
- SHIB RSI is almost flat, showing a balanced equilibrium between buyers and sellers.
- Expect volatility to pick up once a catalyst lights a bullish breakout.
Shiba INU (SHIB) price is trading stuck between a 16% variation bandwidth as price looks for direction with neither buyers nor sellers putting forward any big moves. As equity markets shift further towards gains, expect this to spill over into cryptocurrencies and act as a catalyst for a bullish breakout, taking price above a top line that is capping price action for the moment. Following such a breakout, expect bulls to target a return to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.00004490.
Shiba Inu awaits equities tailwind, sparking 35% rally
Shiba Inu price has been trading sideways since last week as investors find themselves puzzled as to the path forward. Much event risk lies on the horizon with a lot of rate decisions from the most prominent central banks this week and some pending uncertainties over Covid variants. On Monday, European equities already started the week in the green, and in the early trading hours, the US indices are also quoting in the green. This sentiment could be the catalyst cryptocurrency investors are awaiting to spark a late Christmas rally.
SHIB price could see bulls attempting to surmount the red descending top line from December 1st, which price recently respected, leading to several rejections to the downside. A breakthrough would be the cue for sidelined investors to join the rally.. If this is the case – and as buying volume sees a significant uptick – expect the subsequent rally to hit the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.00004490 quickly.
SHIB/USD daily chart
Once around that level, it will become increasingly more difficult for investors to drive SHIB price higher as liquidity starts to die down year-end. If most central banks keep their loose monetary policy going, expect a boost of confidence that would spark another leg higher towards the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.00005690. If central banks come out more hawkish, on the other hand, expect a quick deflation of the price as investors cash in on their positions, triggering a sell-off towards the monthly S2 support level at $0.00001260, holding a 60% potential loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087
Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly as it is on a vital level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction. This crash could take DOGE back to levels last seen at the start of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the meme coin over the coming days.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not been declared non-securities. The regulator is likely to pursue an investigation into ETH once the litigation with Ripple ends.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to shed gains by 15% as bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price is in the process of filling a fair value gap, extending from $102.62 to $79.20. On-chain metrics support the 15% crash forecast from a technical perspective. A swing high above $116.22 will indicate a potential shift in the trend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.