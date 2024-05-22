- SEC Chair Gary Gensler says FIT21 bill poses a perpetual threat to investor protection.
- FIT21 bill would bring most crypto assets under the purview of the CFTC as opposed to the SEC.
- White House opposes FIT21 but doesn’t threaten veto as the US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill on Wednesday.
US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler expressed concerns about the potential impact of the FIT21 bill on investor protection in a statement on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the White House has opposed FIT21 but isn’t threatening to veto it as the House of Representatives will vote on the bill on Wednesday.
Also read: Crypto community anticipates House vote on FIT21 Act for digital asset regulations
Gensler blasts FIT21 bill
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday that the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) poses a perpetual threat to investor protection. His main arguments center on the long-standing investment laws that have guided the American securities market for 90 years and the impact that the bill's passage would have on the crypto industry's jurisdiction.
"The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act ('FIT 21') would create new regulatory gaps and undermine decades of precedent regarding the oversight of investment contracts, putting investors and capital markets at immeasurable risk," said Gensler in a statement.
The FIT21 bill aims to bring most crypto assets under the purview of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) rather than the SEC. Many crypto community members have voiced support for the bill, considering the SEC's recent crackdown on several crypto projects.
Read more: US House Committee set to address regulatory issues over digital assets through review of FIT21 Act
"The bill allows issuers of crypto investment contracts to self-certify that their products are a 'decentralized' system," Gensler said, "and then be deemed a special class of 'digital commodities' and thus not subject to SEC oversight"..
FIT21, originally introduced by the House Financial Services and the House Agriculture committees, was created to provide regulatory frameworks to guide the crypto industry. The bill is scheduled to be voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Last week, about 60 top crypto industry voices who support the bill's passage signed a letter advocating for lawmakers to vote for its passage.
Furthermore, the White House released a notice on Wednesday stating that the administration under President Joe Biden opposes the passing of the H.R.4763 bill containing FIT21 but doesn't threaten to veto it.
Also read: Ethereum continues to rally as five potential spot ETH ETF issuers have already submitted amended filings
The House claims that the bill lacks sufficient customer protection. However, they will work with Congress to ensure smooth regulations for cryptocurrencies.
"The Administration is eager to work with Congress to ensure a comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework for digital assets," the notice states. "H.R.4763 in its current form lacks sufficient protections for consumers and investors who engage in certain digital asset transactions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Worldcoin price could rally 20% if Nvidia earnings beat estimates
Worldcoin price is likely to rally 20% after a consolidation. Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday could catalyze an upside move for WLD. A daily candlestick close below $4.20 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu whales accumulate SHIB, 25% upswing likely Premium
Shiba Inu price has breached a two-month consolidation, indicating its readiness to move. Investors can expect SHIB to rally 25% and tag the $0.0000315 resistance level.
Ethereum continues to rally as five potential spot ETH ETF issuers have already submitted amended filings
Ethereum (ETH) continued its rally on Tuesday following the submission of amended filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website by five potential spot ETH ETF issuers.
zkSync is allegedly planning token generation event and airdrop
zkSync is allegedly planning a token generation event (TGE) this week and an airdrop launch in June. Matter Labs, the developers behind zkSync, decided to go fully decentralized.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.