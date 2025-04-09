Breaking: FOMC Minutes suggest high inflation could be more persistent

The Minutes revealed that Federal Reserve policymakers almost unanimously agreed that the U.S. economy was at risk of experiencing both higher inflation and slower growth. They noted that “difficult tradeoffs” could lie ahead for the central bank.

Key Takeaways

All participants viewed it appropriate to keep interest rates unchanged in light of elevated uncertainty around the economic outlook.





Participants remarked that uncertainty about the net effect of government policies on the outlook was high, making it appropriate to take a cautious approach.





A majority of participants noted potential for inflationary effects from various factors to be more persistent than they projected.





Participants assessed the FOMC was well-positioned to wait for more clarity on the outlook.





Almost all participants viewed risks to inflation as tilted to the upside and risks to employment as tilted to the downside.





Some participants observed the FOMC may face difficult trade-offs if inflation proved more persistent while the outlook for growth and employment weakened.





Several participants emphasized that elevated inflation could prove to be more persistent than expected.





Almost all participants supported slowing the pace of balance sheet runoff; several did not see a compelling case for a slower runoff pace.





A few participants cautioned that an abrupt repricing of risk in financial markets could exacerbate the effects of any negative economic shocks.





Fed staff projection for real GDP growth was weaker than one prepared for the January meeting.

This section below was published as a preview of the FOMC Minutes of the March 18-19 meeting at 13:15 GMT.

The Minutes of the Fed’s March 18-19 gathering are due on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve delivered a cautious hold at its March event.

Investors contemplate a potential rate cut at the May 7 meeting.

The eagerly awaited minutes from the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) March 18-19 monetary policy meeting are set for release on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. During the gathering, policymakers agreed to keep the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.

The latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) update highlighted a palpable sense of uncertainty within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Indeed, their revised outlook for 2025 and 2026 was notably pared back, signaling caution among policymakers. Yet, despite the more conservative expectations, the Fed’s forecast still anticipated two cuts to the federal funds rate in 2025, underscoring a continued commitment to monetary easing.

The Fed delivered a hawkish hold, and Powell confirmed it

In a decisive move, the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to hold the policy rate steady this March. Yet, two issues dominated the discussions: a cloud of uncertainty and the looming impact of US tariffs.

In his routine press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell characterized the uncertainty as "unusually elevated." He explained that central bank officials were wrestling with major challenges in updating economic projections amid a flurry of new policy moves from the Trump administration. Powell warned that the Fed could face delays in pushing forward its inflation targets, as inflation had begun to climb—an effect he attributed, at least in part, to the tariffs.

Speaking to business journalists in Virginia on April 4, Powell remarked that President Donald Trump's new tariffs proved to be “larger than expected.” He painted a picture of an economic landscape where rising tariffs could trigger higher inflation and slower growth, potentially pushing the central bank into a series of tough decisions.

Adding to the conversation, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler observed that the recent surge in goods and market-services inflation might be a prelude to the full impact of the tariffs. She stressed that despite the shifting economic tides, the Fed’s paramount priority must remain keeping inflation in check.

When will FOMC Minutes be released and how could it affect the US Dollar?

The FOMC is set to release the Minutes from its March 18-19 policy meeting at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, and market watchers are bracing for key insights.

Participants will be particularly alert for any hints regarding a slowdown in the pace of quantitative tightening (QT) and for discussions that led rate setters to project “stagflationary” scenarios on their updated “dots plot”.

Chair Powell reassured that the economy remains well positioned, although growing uncertainty and a potential slowdown in economic activity could put pressure on the US Dollar (USD). The debate over the probable impacts of US tariffs is also expected to feature prominently.

At a recent briefing, Senior Analyst Pablo Piovano of FXStreet offered an outlook on the US Dollar Index (DXY).

He argued, “In case sellers regain the upper hand, the index should meet its immediate contention at its 2025 bottom of 101.26 (April 3) and further down at the 2024 trough of 100.15 (September 27), just shy of the crucial 100.00 level.”

“Occasional bouts of strength, on the other hand, should initially find resistance at the weekly peak of 104.68 (March 26), an area just below the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average at 104.83. While below that level, extra losses in DXY should remain well on the cards,” he added.

Piovano also noted that momentum indicators hint at further near-term retracements—with the daily Relative Strength Index hovering around the 42 region and the Average Directional Index near 37, suggesting that the current trend might be gathering additional force.

