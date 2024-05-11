US House Committee set to address regulatory issues over digital assets through review of FIT21 Act

- The House Committee on Rules publicly announced intentions to address digital asset regulatory issues.
- Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act would be reviewed to better address the state of digital assets.
- Billionaire Mark Cuban says that crypto is the way to win the votes of younger and independent Americans.
The House Committee on Rules announced on Friday that it would consider reviewing the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) to provide better regulations for digital assets.
House to review FIT21 Act
The House Committee on Rules publicly announced its intentions to address regulatory issues surrounding digital assets in a press release on Friday. The joint decision of the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Financial Services has paved the way for a floor vote slated to be held two weeks away.
- According to the press release from the Financial Services Committee, the FIT21 Act is "an important step towards achieving regulatory clarity for digital assets."
- FIT21 straightforwardly and concisely outlines federal regulations on digital asset markets. It offers strong consumer safeguards and regulatory clarity required for the US digital asset ecosystem to prosper.
Patrick McHenry, House Financial Services Chairman, stated in an X post, "FIT21 will cement American leadership of the global financial system and bolster our role as an international hub for innovation".
Congressman French Hill also stated, "We need strong consumer protections and a functional regulatory framework to ensure the rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem is safe for investors and consumers while securing America as a leader for blockchain innovation."
The review will "set a toll for a clear regulatory framework for digital assets," said Congressman Dusty Johnson. The floor vote would determine the next phase of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the United States.
Popular American billionaire Mark Cuban expressed his opinion on how these regulations could affect the upcoming elections on Friday. In an X post, he mentioned that crypto is the way to get the attention of younger and independent voters in America.
He also stated, "This is also a warning to Congress. Crypto voters will be heard this election. You could solve this problem for Biden by passing legislation that defines registration that is specific to the crypto industry just as other industries have registration that is defined for them," he said
