TRON DAO powers $1.2B in USDT exchange inflows, igniting stablecoin activity and on-chain volume

- TRON DAO facilitates $1.2 billion in USDT exchange inflows over the past seven days as on-chain volume hits $72 billion.
- An increase in USDT exchange inflows suggests that traders are either preparing to buy the dip or could be covering long positions.
- Cryptocurrencies, including TRON, are at the mercy of risk-off sentiment as Trump’s reciprocal tariffs kick in.
TRON DAO network activity has increased in the last week, facilitating over $1.2 billion worth of Tether (USDT) inflows to crypto exchanges in the last seven days. The surge occurred amid the anticipation of reciprocal tariffs announced by United States (US) President Donald Trump on April 2. Global markets crashed as investors reacted to the tariffs announcement, with liquidations in crypto surpassing $1 billion on Monday, as reported by FXStreet.
The announced tariffs kick off on Wednesday, including an expected 104% levy on China. According to a CNN news article, China has promised to fight and is ready to take “resolute and effective measures” to protect its rights and interests.
Bitcoin (BTC) sold off during the American session on Tuesday, sliding from a daily high of $80,823 to $76,198. Altcoins were not spared, as Ethereum (ETH) corrected from $1,617 to a daily low of $1,447. A 3.46% decline in the total market capitalization to $2.43 trillion emphasizes the risk-off sentiment.
TRON DAO on-chain volume soars to $72 billion
TRON DAO, the network behind TRON (TRX), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $21.7 billion, is playing a crucial role in facilitating stablecoin flows. Stablecoin activity on the network spiked, with daily active addresses surpassing 300,000 per IntoTheBlock data. There was a noticeable surge in the blockchain’s on-chain volume, which hit $72 billion in seven days, the highest since February.
Over $1.2 billion worth of USDT flowed into exchanges via the @trondao network over the past seven days, underscoring Tron's role in facilitating efficient stablecoin flows.— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 9, 2025
This uptick suggests traders are positioning to buy the dip or cover long positions. pic.twitter.com/xyZquDx9XO
The surge in USDT inflows highlights an intriguing development amid President Trump’s tariff carnage: it suggests a change in trader behavior in the last week.
IntoTheBlock explains that the spike could reflect the need for traders to position themselves for two important possibilities: to buy the dip, capitalizing on recent sharp declines in the crypto market, or to cover long positions amid increasing liquidations in derivatives.
Although it might be too early to pinpoint the motivation behind the surging USDT exchange inflows, the activity emphasizes TRON’s utility and its support of market participants during high-stakes trading maneuvers.
TRON stabilises amid risk-off sentiment
TRON holds onto the edge of a cliff as traders in the crypto market temper expectations this week. The drawdown on Tuesday triggered a sell-off, with TRX correcting 3% in the last 24 hours. Hovering at $0.2276 at the time of writing on Wednesday, TRON faces an uphill battle to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-day EMA – a move that could boost upside momentum above the descending trend line in the daily chart. Above this trend line, bulls may launch an offensive, targeting highs at $0.3000. On the contrary, the 200-day EMA will offer support at $0.2171 if selling activities continue.
TRX/USD daily chart
However, bearish sentiment from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator in the daily chart might invalidate the potential recovery, encouraging more traders to short TRX. If TRON price slides below the support zone around $0.21 (in red in the chart above), investors may want to start acclimatizing to TRON trading below $0.2000 and exploring previously tested lower support areas at $0.1800 and $0.1600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MANTRA Price Forecast: OM launches MANTRA Ecosystem Fund to boost RWA innovation and growth
MANTRA (OM) price hovers around $6.24 on Wednesday after rallying almost 9% so far this week. On Monday, the MANTRA chain launched the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund (MEF) with over $108 million to drive innovation and growth in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization.
XRP sell-off continues under $2 as XXRP ETF flexes $5M volume on day one
XRP struggles to stay afloat, with key support levels crumbling due to volatility from macroeconomic factors, including United States President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs kicking in on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bears target $73,000 BTC, $1,300 ETH, and $1.30 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $76,200 on Wednesday after falling 3.59% the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and continued their downward trend. The technical outlook suggests a correction, targeting $73,000 BTC, $1,300 ETH, and $1.30 XRP.
Elon Musk tags Milton Friedman as three Forbes Billionaires ask Trump to end Trade War
Tesla CEO, and Department of Government Efficiency lead, Elon Musk takes a stand against Trump’s tariffs positive a viral Milton Friedman video on X. Meanwhile other top Wall street billionaires have also launched media campaigns to avert the looming US trade war.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.