- Ethereum ETFs may not allow staking as Fidelity amends S-1 registration.
- Grayscale's 19b-4 filings reveal SEC may have conceded that ETH isn't a security if they approve spot ETH ETFs.
- Ethereum's recent price action shows new all-time high is in sight.
Ethereum (ETH) continued its rally on Tuesday following filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website showing Fidelity and Grayscale filed an amended S-1 registration and initial 19b-4, respectively, for their spot ETH ETF products.
Daily digest market movers: Spot ETH ETFs could be almost here
Asset manager Fidelity filed an amended S-1 registration application with the SEC for its spot Ethereum ETFs after reports stating the regulator asked issuers to send in their revised 19b-4s filings on Tuesday.
The 19b-4 filings are what national exchanges like the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) submit to the SEC to seek approval for listing new products on their trading platforms. In the context of ETFs, S-1s refer to the initial registration forms detailing how a fund would be managed and track the underlying asset's price.
In the amended filing, Fidelity removed all words related to staking and staking rewards. The asset manager had planned to offer investors who buy into the fund the option of staking their funds for additional rewards.
Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas considers Fidelity's amendment a sign that the SEC will not allow the staking of assets within spot ETH ETFs if approved. Furthermore, Scott Johnsson, General Partner at Van Buren Capital, said that "no changes to the commodity grantor trust structure and disclosures" in Fidelity's amendment points to the SEC abandoning its argument that Ethereum is a security.
Shortly after, Grayscale filed an initial 19b-4 with the SEC for its Ethereum Mini Trust, according to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart. As Scott Johnsson pointed out in an X post, the filing would still be listed under the "Commodity-based Trust Shares" rule.
Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at Variant Fund, replied that approving spot ETH ETFs would require the SEC to admit that unstaked ETH isn't a security.
This means if the SEC approves the spot ETH ETF, it will have to admit that unstaked ETH is not a security.— Jake Chervinsky (@jchervinsky) May 21, 2024
That would be a major policy move from a Commission that has consistently refused to acknowledge any asset other than BTC as a non-security commodity.
Have we earned it? https://t.co/gJx0PDY2At
Following recent occurrences, Balchunas and James Seyffart have increased their approval odds for a spot ETH ETF to 75%, expecting the SEC to give the final greenlight "as soon as Wednesday."
ETH technical analysis: ETH aiming for new all-time high
Ethereum broke the $3,730 resistance on Tuesday following news of the SEC potentially approving spot ETH ETFs. The number one altcoin rose nearly 22% in the past 24 hours, breaking out of the $2,852 to $3,300 range.
With the current bull momentum and the SEC potentially approving spot ETH ETFs on May 23, Ethereum could defile the $4,093 resistance of March 11 and aim for a new all-time high above $4,878. As earlier predicted, reports of the potential SEC U-turn on Ethereum sparked ETH short liquidations of over $103.95 million in the past 24 hours, putting bulls in control.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
ETH open interest also rose by 35% from $11.6 billion to $15.1 billion in the past 24 hours, signaling increased investor confidence in the digital asset.
The bullish thesis would be invalidated if Ethereum falls below the $3,300 key price level.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
