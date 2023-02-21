Ripple Price Prediction: With some delay, XRP could print 25% gain in bullish climate

- Ripple price saw its attempt of breaking out of the 200-day SMA last week cut short.
- XRP sees bullish sentiment rising that could spark the awaited breakout this week.
- Once bulls pop above $0.42, $0.48 is the next profit-taking level
Ripple (XRP) price is increasing while US participants enjoy their additional day off. Markets seem to enjoy some risk on tone with cryptocurrencies on the front foot. Expect to see substantial buying into this week as bulls will want to take another stab at $0.42 breaking to the upside.
Ripple bears might be in for a negative surprise as bulls gear up for a breakout
Ripple price is thus enjoying some tailwinds, which has bulls starting to buy further into the price action. It fits with the narrative FXStreet mentioned last week that if Ripple breaks above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 55-day SMA with the monthly pivot would be an ideal moment for entry. With markets getting increasingly accustomed to inflation and Ukraine, tail risks are embedded in the price action, opening up more room for a rally higher.
XRP sees its Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing to bulls jumping in and slowly but surely creating upward pressure. With XRP underpinned and the 55-day SMA guiding this rally, expect bulls to knock on $0.42 for a break higher quickly. If bulls can pull it off, expect the new profit level to become $0.48 for a nice 25% gain.
XRP/USD daily chart
With six consecutive fails to break above the 200-day SMA, bulls could get disappointed as a big wave of selling pushed XRP back down each time. The risk comes that this time bulls are reluctant to buy Ripple and instead look for another cryptocurrency to spend their money on. The floor at $0.38 would become unstable and briefly see a break below $0.37, as seen two weeks ago.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tron’s Justin Sun announces Huobi Hong Kong exchange launch, triggers massive price rally in native token
Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency exchange platform Huobi Global applied for a crypto trading license in Hong Kong, alongside other exchanges Gate.io, OKX and Bitget.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Next move will determine if BTC will rally to $30,000 or plummet to $15,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear struggle near a crucial psychological level on the weekly and three-day chart. While a flip of this hurdle could lead to an explosive move, a failure could result in undoing the year-to-date (YTD) rally.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Don't over complicate the trade
Ethereum Classic price continues to stair-step north during the third week of February. Traders should maintain a close watch on the digital asset as it seems poised for a 20% rise.
Cardano price eyes five-month high as founder Hoskinson blames SEC for FTX collapse
Cardano price gains noted since the beginning of the year have kept investors optimistic about profits, especially those that were impacted severely by the FTX collapse.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.