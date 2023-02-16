XRP Price Prediction: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged

- XRP price has rallied by 6.5% in the last three days.
- Ripple may be embarking on a rally towards $0.44.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a break below $0.361.
XRP price is showing bullish retaliation signals that are hard to ignore. Key levels have been defined to gauge XRP's next potential move.
XRP price shows bullish cues
XRP price has shown a 6.5% increase in the past three days, sparking hope of an extended bullish trend. Last week's 6% downswing has been fully reversed as the bulls have produced a candlestick close above both the 8-day exponential moving range and 21-day simple moving average. The hurdle of the indicators is a bullish confirmation signal hinting at the underlying support from traders on smaller time frames.
XRP price is currently trading at $0.40. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP bottomed out at 40, indicating that the current uptrend that began in January is set to continue. The RSI is a technical indicator that measures the strength of a security's price action. A reading of 40 suggests that the digital asset has reached its low point, and any lower would mean the entire trend is subject to a reversal.
Thus the XRP price may now have the potential to move towards $0.44, which is an untagged liquidity level from November's liquidation when XRP dropped from $0.48 to $0.30 in less than a week.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a break below the current swing low at $0.361. If the breach occurs, the bears could induce a decline targeting liquidity levels as low as $0.30, resulting in a 25% decrease from XRP's current market value
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has shown a 6.5% increase in the past three days, sparking hope of an extended bullish trend. Last week's 6% downswing has been fully reversed as the bulls have produced a candlestick close above both the 8-day exponential moving range and 21-day simple moving average.
Top altcoins of the day: SOL, AVAX, NEAR clock around 10% rise as Bitcoin crosses $24,000
Bitcoin price can be seen climbing the charts, which is having an impact on many altcoins and resulting in some of them surpassing the rally of the altcoin king, Ethereum. Amongst the few, Solana, Avalanche, and NEAR Protocol native tokens shined with identical, if not bigger, rises than BTC.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bulls setting up for another leg up
Luna classic price displays applaudable retaliation signals following last week's 10% decline. Traders should keep a close eye on LUNC as a potential swing trade could present itself in the coming days.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million prison bond signees revealed by court
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.