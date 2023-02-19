Digital currencies like Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and TMS Network (TMSN) were invented to create a decentralized economy that cannot be controlled by any individual or government. But over the years, cryptocurrencies have been facing increasing scrutiny from government regulators who are determined to designate crypto tokens as securities. However, networks like TMS Network (TMSN) are not perturbed by this development and are just working hard to increase their reach.
Investors anticipate court judgment on Ripple (XRP)
Many Ripple (XRP) investors are eagerly waiting on the court judgment against Ripple (XRP) Labs filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which alleges that Ripple (XRP) sold over a billion dollars worth of tokens to investors without registration.
Although Ripple (XRP) denied the allegation by claiming that the token is a digital currency, not an investment asset, the SEC is still actively pursuing the case in court, and many investors are hoping the outcome will favor Ripple (XRP).
As a blockchain platform, Ripple (XRP) uses less energy and a consensus mechanism to confirm transactions on its network via multiple servers. It is also cost-effective, and transaction time on Ripple (XRP) is faster and more reliable. Despite the challenges Ripple (XRP) network faced following these developments, it is still ranked among the top 10 performing cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization.
Solana (SOL) up by 30% despite SEC lawsuit
Like Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) is also facing a suit filed against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite the lawsuit, Solana (SOL) has been doing amazingly well and has risen by 30% to $21 in the last 30 days.
In the lawsuit, the SEC accuses Solana (SOL) and its founder Anatoly Yakovenko, of selling Solana (SOL) to investors in the United States without registering it as a security. This lawsuit is similar to the one filed against Ripple (XRP).
According to market analysis, this lawsuit does not adversely affect the current market survey for Solana (SOL), and investors are specifically confident about Solana's (SOL) ecosystem. Officially launched in 2020, Solana (SOL) is a technologically advanced open-source blockchain network with smart contract functionality.
Solana (SOL) gained popularity in 2021 and rose to its all-time high of over $250 in November of that same year. Although now down by 92% from its all-time high, Solana (SOL) is still regarded as one of the best altcoins in the industry.
TMS Network (TMSN) community keeps growing
Investors are now flocking to tap into the revolutionary blockchain ecosystem of TMS Network (TMSN) because it offers them options to trade stocks, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and Forex. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, TMS Network (TMSN) can provide better alternatives to the downsides of decentralized exchanges.
All TMS Network (TMSN) transactions are recorded on open-source ledgers for transparency and accountability. This level of transparency should help TMS Network (TMSN) avoid legal issues in the future.
As a community project, TMS Network (TMSN) token holders will have a say in its governance and any decision-making regarding its development. Additionally, TMS Network token holders will be able to access exclusive trading tools, educational resources, and dedicated customer support.
Another definite perk awarded to those holding TMS Network tokens is a generous commission-sharing scheme that creates an incentive for holders to trade on the platform. The distribution of revenue is contained within TMS Network’s smart contract, which was audited by InterFi Network.
TMS Network (TMSN) is very secure, fast, and efficient. It is a community-driven network that aims to solve trading issues like slow transaction time, high gas fees, lack of transparency, etc., pertinent to centralized exchanges (CEXs) and even decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
Summing up
Community development and education are critical features that are crucial to crypto projects, helping crypto platforms withstand scrutiny without losing value. In that regard, TMS Network (TMSN), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) have established themselves as frontrunners. The focus TMS Network (TMSN) gave to transparency right from the start makes it the obvious investment choice.
This article is sponsored
