- Bitcoin price is seeing a short-term bullish push towards $21,969.
- BTC price set to collapse as a bull trap could be formed on a false break above $22,000.
- A big drop or even a falling knife could drop price action below $20,000, evaporating billions of cash in minutes.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is gearing up for a big battlefield into Friday's trading session as a big annual financial markets event and catalyst is set to happen. The event at hand is the Jackson Hole Symposium from the Fed and is known to be a must-watch event for traders in any asset class in financial markets, even cryptocurrency traders. Traders who have been preparing for this event know about the current market conditions and are aware of the risk that this event will hold, with most likely a very cold shower for investors that could trigger a collapse in Bitcoin, with prices dropping as much as 26% towards $16,000.
BTC price could be set for another June 13 rerun
Bitcoin price action already had in the past a previous moment where it tanked 15% in just one trading session, on June 13. A repetition of that same size and magnitude looks to be set as markets have been a bit too euphoric on the current US data against the Fed's narrative. Do not expect the Federal Reserve to slow down its rhetoric, as it will stay focused on its target to push inflation back to 2% and do everything it can, which means draining the markets from liquidity and triggering a deliberate collapse to stop spending.
BTC price, from a technical point of view, is set up to trick bulls into jumping on the back of that event. With a possible break to the upside above $21,969 or even $22,000, Bitcoin bulls will jump in on the break and risk being dragged below their entry point. As this event is completely headline-driven, any word or phrase could trigger a market reaction in a matter of seconds and could see BTC price dropping like a stone towards $19,036 in its best case, or could even slip as far as $16,020, bearing 26% of losses in just a matter of minutes.
BTC/USD Daily chart
As mentioned, markets could distil some positive elements out of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell, and that could see some investors coming in with a lot of cash that have been sidelined for most of 2022. With that sudden wave of cash coming into the markets, BTC price could see its buy-side demand exploding with price action shooting higher as a rocket. The first level there would be $23,878 to the upside, and in case the baseline is positive, expect to see BTC hit $30,000 by the end of next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
