Apecoin (APE) price action is set to pop a little higher as traders try to eke out those last gains before facing that catalyst on Friday afternoon with the Jackson Hole symposium. And gains are in the prospect with still 48 hours to go, with plenty of upside potential. Traders and investors willing to go for it on Apecoin could still end up with an 18% return before a possible setback could be triggered on Friday afternoon around the US opening bell.

Shiba Inu price seems to be back at square one after undoing its recent yet explosive rally. This development comes as Bitcoin price also tumbled down from $25,000. However, the meme coin is likely to provide another opportunity before triggering an aggressive rally.

Bitcoin price continues to consolidate inside another tight range with no directional bias in sight. This development has caused many altcoins to explode, while Ethereum and Ripple continue to wait for a BTC cue.

