Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels.
Bitcoin Headline News:Yesterday I presented the Bitcoin Bearish case and Today I'm presenting the Bitcoin Ethereum Bullish case.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Comparing Bitcoin to the bearish Nasdaq Elliott Wave count, which would eventually see Bitcoin at 15,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Will look to short Wave B.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Cardano: 224 million dormant tokens hit circulation signaling a whale dump
Cardano price coils in triangular fashion on the 3-day chart. Santiment’s 3-year Dormant Circulation Indicator shows a massive influx of circulating coins, signaling an upcoming sell-off. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $0.595.
Tezos Price Prediction: Investors should take this signal serious as bears flex control
Tezos price has ascended on relatively low volume. XTZ price has breached through an ascending trend line that held support throughout the summer. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $2.03.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Early bulls meet the butcher
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $21,561 as a sideways range follows the 16% sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19. The Volume Profile index remains sparse, signaling that high-cap players lack confidence.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.