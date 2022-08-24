- Bitcoin price looks for a buy signal that will arrive after a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
- Ethereum price drives into the overhead barrier at $1,675, attempting a recovery rally.
- Ripple price needs a buy trigger to start its bounce and recover losses.
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate inside another tight range with no directional bias in sight. This development has caused many altcoins to explode, while Ethereum and Ripple continue to wait for a BTC cue.
Bitcoin price recovery one step away
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate after the recent 12% crash that occurred between August 18 and August 20. This downswing set up multiple equal lows at $20,750. Now, BTC investors can wait for a sweep the liquidity resting below those lows to flip bullish. The emerging recovery rally could propel BTC to the $22,400-to-$23,200 area.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking shaky for Bitcoin price, a flip of the $20,750 support level into a resistance level will postpone the recovery rally. Such a development could trigger a continuation of the downtrend to the BTC $20,000 and $19,000 psychological levels.
Ethereum price tries to remain bullish
Ethereum price is bent on recovering its recent 19% loss it encountered following Bitcoin’s cue. After the initial attempt failed to move past the $1,675 hurdle, ETH retraced and is currently giving this run-up another go. As a result, it has set up a higher high at $1,673 but is still far away from flipping the $1,675 hurdle into a support floor.
Doing this could open the path for Ethereum price to retest the $1,730 high time frame resistance level. In a highly bullish case, ETH could further visit the $1,820 barrier.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Although the recovery targets are looking reachable, a sell-off in Bitcoin price could hurt Ethereum’s recovery. In such a case, a flip of the $1,474 hurdle could invalidate the ETH recovery thesis and trigger a potential crash to $1,280.
Ripple price needs a trigger to bounce
Ripple price has broken free of its $0.381 and $0.360 tight range as it crashed 13%. This move pushed XRP price to retest the $0.340 support level, where it is consolidating again. While a recovery rally is an ongoing effort, the chances of a bounce will increase after liquidity run below $0.331.
In such a case, XRP investors can expect the remittance token to make a run for the $0.360 resistance level and $0.381 subsequently.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ripple price flips the $0.326 support floor into a hurdle, it will invalidate the recovery outlook and potentially trigger a crash to $0.309.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
XRP Price Forecast: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axiei Infinity price prints a strong 3-day bearish engulfing pattern. AXS price shows a sparse volume profile hiniting that bulls are uninterested. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $19.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.