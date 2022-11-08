- Bitcoin price action tanks over 4% intraday, breaking below $20,000 as the US casts its votes in the congressional midterm elections.
- BTC price faces headwinds from uncertainty on the outcome as it might take until December before all seats get allocated.
- The most likely scenario points to either a Republican win in the Senate or the House, which makes Biden a lame duck.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action slips over 4% intraday and 7% with the weekend sell-off included. The uncertainty on the outcome of the US midterms weighs on investor sentiment and faces even more pressure in the aftermath of Musk tweeting to vote Republican as Tesla shares tank. It points to a very nervous event with a binary outcome in the coming days and weeks as results and runoffs are set to occur.
BTC price action would favour a Republican landslide win
Bitcoin price action’s break below the $20,000 handle is telling of the nervousness from investors toward the outcome of the US midterm results. Markets favour either a split between the House and the Senate or an overall victory for the Republicans. BTC price action would thus rally on the back of the fact that Biden would become a lame duck president who could not push through any significant reforms, which often come with a hefty price tag. One of the above scenarios would see BTC price action rally once the count gets confirmed, certainly if some swing states fall into the hands of the Republican Senate. Expect a very tiered response as the results slowly clarify the outcome.
Expect first to see a pullback above $20,000 at first, should a slim Republican majority be seen in the first 48 hours. Next up will be a jump toward $21,200 should one or two swing state Senate seats go to Republicans – Pennsylvania or Georgia for instance. In the ideal scenario, $21,969 would come into play with a break above the monthly R1 resistance level in case it becomes clear that Republicans win both the House and the Senate.
BTC/USD daily chart
The risk to the downside, which needs to be taken into account, is that Trump is set to announce that he will run for the presidency again in 2024. That could push away many voters from Republicans toward the Democrats. BTC price action would test $19,036 to the downside and could break below there to test the waters at $18,000 by December.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price tests critical support after a 10% drop as the crypto market loses $40 billion
MATIC price, following most cryptocurrencies, is declining considerably on Tuesday due to the impact of FTT-induced market volatility. The altcoin, however, has been shielded from excessive drawdown thanks to its recent developments.
Will Chainlink gains come undone as crypto market collapses under rumors?
Chainlink price hit a three-month high despite the ongoing uncertainty and volatility in crypto. Rumors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange’s insolvency have increased the selling pressure on cryptocurrencies in general.
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.