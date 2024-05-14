- Ripple filed to seal documents filed by the SEC in its motion for judgement and remedies, on May 13.
- The SEC has previously stated that it does not oppose Ripple’s request to seal documents.
- XRP climbed above $0.50, adding 0.51% to its value on Tuesday.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple saw an update as the payment remittance firm filed a motion to narrowly seal documents related to the remedies-phase.
In its May 13 motion Ripple states that the SEC has previously said that it does not oppose the firm’s request to seal parts of documents in the remedies-phase, and protect interests of involved parties.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple files motion to seal documents
- Ripple filed a motion by the May 13 deadline for Omnibus letter filings, seeking narrowly tailored redactions to the briefings of remedies motion and certain exhibits.
- The firm states that its sealing requests are reasonable and consistent with the sealing requests that court has granted during the summary judgment phase of the lawsuit.
- Ripple counsel conferred with the US financial regulator, prior to filing the motion on Monday.
- The SEC stated that it accepts some of Ripple’s requests and may contest others.
- Ripple seeks to redact information that could cause harm to the payment remittance firm, innocent-third parties and non-party Ripple employees if publicly disclosed, per the filing.
- The firm seeks narrow redaction of documents that contain its audited financial statements and related documents.
- The cross-border payment remittance firm’s argument is that its audited financial statements contain information that could reveal the company’s long-term plans, revenue streams and expense structures to its competitors and customers. Therefore the firm seeks narrow redactions to protect its interests.
- The fintech firm is looking to redact names of its investors, customers, employees and business partners and asks the court to weigh the decision heavily in the interest of the privacy of these entities.
Technical analysis: XRP recovers above $0.50
On the weekly timeframe, XRP/USDT exhibits bearish signs. The altcoin tackled resistance at $0.50, however Ripple faces a challenge in climbing higher. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows negative momentum in XRP price trend, red histogram bars below the neutral line on the weekly timeframe.
XRP could sweep liquidity at the April 29 low of $0.4784, on the weekly timeframe. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.35 with no significant divergence.
Ripple’s 1-day XRP/USDT chart shows potential for nearly 5% gains in the altcoin, with a target of $0.5294. XRP has established $0.5015 as support, breaking above this level on Monday. The $0.5015 level coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of Ripple’s decline from its March 11 top of $0.7429 and April 13 low of $0.4269.
RSI reads below 50, with no significant divergence on lower timeframes.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the downside, XRP could sweep liquidity at the May 1 low of $0.4784, in its decline.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GameStop, GME, shorts lose over $1 billion in mark-to-market losses on Monday amid meme-stock demand
GameStop short-sellers have lost $1 billion in the first hour of trading on Monday after 2,200% surge. Multiple exchanges reportedly had trouble processing orders following GameStop rally, GME paused due to volatility x3.
JUP price primed for a liftoff as Jupiter Exchange introduces LFG round 3 candidates
After a successful second round in May, the Jupiter Exchange has introduced candidates for its third launchpad (LFG). The Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has been holding LFG votes to identify projects that will debut on its platform.
Top meme coins post gains following increased social activity amid GameStop pump
Meme coins in the crypto market saw impressive gains on Monday following a recent surge in GameStop stock. The increased attention surrounding these tokens signifies a potential resumption of the meme coin frenzy of March.
US Senators raise grave concerns over DOJ's policies towards cryptocurrency asset providers
Senators Ron Wyden and Cynthia Lummis wrote to the Attorney General to express worries over new policies on money transmission. The DOJ has continued to take strict measures against crypto asset software services over the last few months, says Senators.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.