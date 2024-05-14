Ripple filed to seal documents filed by the SEC in its motion for judgement and remedies, on May 13.

The SEC has previously stated that it does not oppose Ripple’s request to seal documents.

XRP climbed above $0.50, adding 0.51% to its value on Tuesday.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple saw an update as the payment remittance firm filed a motion to narrowly seal documents related to the remedies-phase.

In its May 13 motion Ripple states that the SEC has previously said that it does not oppose the firm’s request to seal parts of documents in the remedies-phase, and protect interests of involved parties.

Ripple filed a motion by the May 13 deadline for Omnibus letter filings, seeking narrowly tailored redactions to the briefings of remedies motion and certain exhibits.

The firm states that its sealing requests are reasonable and consistent with the sealing requests that court has granted during the summary judgment phase of the lawsuit.

Ripple counsel conferred with the US financial regulator, prior to filing the motion on Monday.

The SEC stated that it accepts some of Ripple’s requests and may contest others.

Ripple seeks to redact information that could cause harm to the payment remittance firm, innocent-third parties and non-party Ripple employees if publicly disclosed, per the filing.

The firm seeks narrow redaction of documents that contain its audited financial statements and related documents.

The cross-border payment remittance firm’s argument is that its audited financial statements contain information that could reveal the company’s long-term plans, revenue streams and expense structures to its competitors and customers. Therefore the firm seeks narrow redactions to protect its interests.

The fintech firm is looking to redact names of its investors, customers, employees and business partners and asks the court to weigh the decision heavily in the interest of the privacy of these entities.

Technical analysis: XRP recovers above $0.50

On the weekly timeframe, XRP/USDT exhibits bearish signs. The altcoin tackled resistance at $0.50, however Ripple faces a challenge in climbing higher. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows negative momentum in XRP price trend, red histogram bars below the neutral line on the weekly timeframe.

XRP could sweep liquidity at the April 29 low of $0.4784, on the weekly timeframe. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.35 with no significant divergence.

Ripple’s 1-day XRP/USDT chart shows potential for nearly 5% gains in the altcoin, with a target of $0.5294. XRP has established $0.5015 as support, breaking above this level on Monday. The $0.5015 level coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of Ripple’s decline from its March 11 top of $0.7429 and April 13 low of $0.4269.

RSI reads below 50, with no significant divergence on lower timeframes.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the downside, XRP could sweep liquidity at the May 1 low of $0.4784, in its decline.