- Bitcoin price eyes bullish move to $25,224, but first, it must conffirm a daily candlestick close above the 100-day EMA.
- Support between $20,156 and $20,763 adds credence to the bullish outlook in BTC price.
- Bitcoin price requires a continued increase in volume to keep the uptrend intact, otherwise retracment will likely occur.
Bitcoin price is in the green after breaking out to trade an intra-week high of $21,515 on some exchanges. The largest crypto's northbound move contradicts market expectations in light of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to hike interest rates by 0.75% again. It is unclear if Bitcoin price will keep the uptrend intact, but investor optimism is on the roof for now.
Assessing the possibility of a short-term Bitcoin price rally to $25,224
Bitcoin price is generally in bullish hands, especially with the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator in an upward-sloping trend. This position cements the bull's presence in the market. Moreover, CoinMarketCap reveals a 53.55% spike in volume traded over the last 24 hours.
The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) is in place at $21,118 – protecting Bitcoin price's immediate downside. A daily candlestick close above this moving average is necessary to continue the northbound move first to $25,224 and possibly stretch the leg to $30,000.
Adding optimism to the bullish outlook in Bitcoin price is a vivid buy signal, as highlighted by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. Traders who heed the call to long BTC as soon as the 12-day EMA (in blue) crossed above the 26-day EMA (in orange) saw their positions flip profitable instantly. Another cue was Bitcoin's move above a five-month trend line (in black).
Bitcoin price seems to have room for growth to the upside – and as such, investors who feel sidelined can hop on the wagon for a potentially profitable move to $25,224 and then to $30,000.
BTCUSD daily chart
A glance at the Directional Movement Index (DMI) exhibits a positive narrative for Bitcoin price. Buyers will generally stay at the helm of the trend as long as this index's -DI stays significantly above the +DI.
Relatively conservative traders can close their positions at $21,980 and $23,004, respectively. However, stubbornly bullish investors will likely ride the trend to $25,225, a hurdle marginally beneath the 200-day SMA, which currently holds the ground at $25,492.
On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows Bitcoin price sitting above robust support. From the chart below, 1.65 million addresses previously purchased 1.09 million BTC between $20,156 and $20,763.
Holders within this range will likely continue buying BTC to keep the uptrend intact. On the other hand, they are unlikely to let bears wipe out the accrued gains as BTC moves to $25,224.
Bitcoin IOMAP chart
Conversely, Bitcoin must hold above the 100-day EMA to keep retail traders hooked. Otherwise, a daily close below the same level could quickly turn short positions profitable with downside profit targets at the 50-day EMA (in red) and the primary support at $18,000.
Doctor Profit, an analyst on Twitter, told his followers that he expected Bitcoin price to break out after the FOMC decision. However, he warns that it might snap out of the trend as it moves in a bullish ascending triangle – depicting decreasing volume.
As expected, #Bitcoin breakout after FOMC. Its pretty common to see low volume before important events, big market makers trying to price in their next moves.— Doctor Profit (@DrProfitCrypto) November 5, 2022
I can see a clear breakout right here, but caution. Have a look at the next Tweet. (1/3) https://t.co/qSjRq4ZV1y pic.twitter.com/egJHDWNoPu
In other words, more volume is necessary if Bitcoin price is to keep its bullish outlook intact throughout the weekend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a consolidative structure despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Shiba Inu could beat Dogecoin with massive pump in a dog-eat-dog world
Dogecoin yielded nearly 100% gains for holders over the past two weeks, and Shiba Inu ended October up 55% for the week. The two cryptocurrencies are in constant competition to lead the pack of meme coins.
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.