Canadian Bitcoin miner Hive Blockchain (HIVE) has 3,311 bitcoin worth $68.8 million, according to a production report released Monday.

The report also revealed that Hive has no debt servicing payments in relation to its digital assets or mining hardware, even as several rivals are feeling the squeeze of the bear market.

London-based Argo Blockchain (ARB) is searching for a source of liquidity after a $27 million deal collapsed last week, while in North America Compute North, one of the largest operators of crypto-mining data centers, filed for bankruptcy after owing as much as $500 million to at least 200 creditors. Core Scientific also warned that bankruptcy may be on the cards as it aims to raise capital.

Hive mined 307 bitcoin in October at an average of 115 bitcoin per exahash.

"We are very happy to be producing over 300 Bitcoin per month, which is about 1% of the global network, even when network difficulty is at an all-time high. We have sold all our Ethereum holdings. In October we produced an average of 9.9 Bitcoin per day," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes said in the statement.