- Arbitrum price is slowing its descent as it trades around $0.973.
- A bullish divergence coupled with on-chain metrics suggests a potential reversal.
- Investors can expect ARB to rally 30% and tag $1.281.
- A decisive daily candlestick close below $0.855 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Arbitrum (ARB) price is showing signals that suggest the downtrend could be coming to an end. If this development is coupled with improving Bitcoin price outlook, then ARB could be due for a quick move to the upside.
Also read: Arbitrum Price Prediction: 10% losses likely for holders ahead of $107 million worth of cliff token unlocks
Arbitrum price ready to reverse the downtrend
Arbitrum price created a swing low and a potential bottom at $0.855. Since then, ARB has set up three key distinctive lower lows. But interestingly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) have both created higher lows for the same period. This non-conformity is termed bullish divergence, meaning ARB is due for a quick rally.
However, the uptick in Arbitrum price might come after a flush, i.e., a sweep of the $0.855 level to collect sell-side liquidity. Typically, a reversal is often coupled with such a movement, where a huge chunk of early investors are liquidated. Hence, bulls need to wait for this flush and a potential recovery above $1.031 before betting heavily on ARB.
In such a case, Arbitrum price could eye a retest of the $1.127 and $1.281 resistance levels.
ARB/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting this bullish outlook in Arbitrum price is the uptick in Santiment’s Network Growth metric. This index is used to track the new addresses created on the Arbitrum blockchain. On May 12, Network Growth shot up to 9,399 from 4,836 the day before.
ARB Network Growth
Furthermore, the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is used to track the average profit/loss of investors who purchased ARB in the past month. This metric has recovered from -35% on April 13 to near zero as of this writing. This uptick or bounce suggests that short-term holders capitulated, and the offloaded ARB tokens were likely bought by long-term holders.
ARB 30-day MVRV
All in all, the outlook for Arbitrum price looks optimistically bullish and could shift to a strong uptrend by this week or the start of a new one. However, if the Bitcoin (BTC) price fails to retain its ongoing consolidation and drops lower, it could wrongfully impact Arbitrum price. In such a case, if ARB produces a daily candlestick close to $0.855 it would lead to a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GameStop, GME, shorts lose over $1 billion in mark-to-market losses on Monday amid meme-stock demand
GameStop short-sellers have lost $1 billion in the first hour of trading on Monday after 2,200% surge. Multiple exchanges reportedly had trouble processing orders following GameStop rally, GME paused due to volatility x3.
JUP price primed for a liftoff as Jupiter Exchange introduces LFG round 3 candidates
After a successful second round in May, the Jupiter Exchange has introduced candidates for its third launchpad (LFG). The Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has been holding LFG votes to identify projects that will debut on its platform.
Top meme coins post gains following increased social activity amid GameStop pump
Meme coins in the crypto market saw impressive gains on Monday following a recent surge in GameStop stock. The increased attention surrounding these tokens signifies a potential resumption of the meme coin frenzy of March.
US Senators raise grave concerns over DOJ's policies towards cryptocurrency asset providers
Senators Ron Wyden and Cynthia Lummis wrote to the Attorney General to express worries over new policies on money transmission. The DOJ has continued to take strict measures against crypto asset software services over the last few months, says Senators.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.