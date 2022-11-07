$Bitcoin (BTC) has printed a new multiweek high and technically completed a running flat, increasing chance of a downward reversal. Is the top in, though, are we in for an extended 5th or an ending diagonal or even an expanded flat? Some levels to watch in the video!

$Matic (MATIC) has exploded to a May, but its structure is alarming considering how the upward leg off Sept's low begins. Are we in a flat, finished the upside already or are due more upside? Watch the second part of the video to find out all you need to know and my expectations!