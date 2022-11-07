$Bitcoin (BTC) has printed a new multiweek high and technically completed a running flat, increasing chance of a downward reversal. Is the top in, though, are we in for an extended 5th or an ending diagonal or even an expanded flat? Some levels to watch in the video!
$Matic (MATIC) has exploded to a May, but its structure is alarming considering how the upward leg off Sept's low begins. Are we in a flat, finished the upside already or are due more upside? Watch the second part of the video to find out all you need to know and my expectations!
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra’s LUNA price back on the drawing board after snapping out of a 13% bullish breakout
LUNA price seeks support at a confluence level created by the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA. Terra’s LUNA price is in grave danger of dropping to retest $2.30. Bulls could resume the 13% double-bottom breakout to $2.88 if LUNA reclaims the neckline support at $2.55.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Time to lock in the gains as ETC price retreats
Ethereum Classic price is turning red on Sunday after completing a breakout move to $27.00 as analyzed by FXStreet earlier this week. This rebound respected the confines of a rising parallel channel, but profit booking seems to be curtailing the extension of ETC’s bullish leg above $30.00.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Profit taking could drag SHIB price 15% down
Shiba Inu price appears to be consolidating between a horizontal support and resistance. Its recent breakout elevated the second-largest meme coin to highs marginally above $0.00001500. However, SHIB price retreated as investors booked profits.
Forecasting XRP price rally to $1 as the crypto industry backs Ripple win against the SEC
XRP price is down 1.7% on the day amid a market-wide weekend retracement. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are red after topping weekly highs at $21,446 and $1,584. XRP price moved higher, but it hit a snag at $0.50.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.