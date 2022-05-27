- The rally is back on after a strong week for equity markets.
- The main indices avoid an eighth straight down week.
- US market still has had one of its worst starts to the year in history.
The week began with peak fear and ended with optimism high. Surely it can't be that easy to turn things around. But investor sentiment appears markedly improved after a week of promising earnings from the retail sector, coupled with some strong consumption data to end the week on Friday. Interest rate markets also took a noted doveish turn and now have taken down estimates for year-end interest rates by a full 25 bps. One week ago Fed funds futures were pricing in a 2.75-3% year-end rate. Now they are looking at 2.5-2.75% as the rate by December.
Source: CMEGroup.com
That curious move enabled equities to breathe a little easier. The dovishness was perhaps added to on Friday with the Fed's favorite measure of inflation, the PCE, coming in as expected and showing a decline versus a month earlier. This welcome decline was seized upon by equity markets which pushed aggressively higher throughout the day. However we must urge caution, inflation is spreading its wings out into the full realm of the economy. This reduction was due to some high prior numbers dropping out of the calculation, such as used car prices. We are not so doveish based on one reading. We also think the Fed is unlikely to reverse course suddenly as Powell in his last missive promised pain for the equity market. The University of Michigan Sentiment Index has never been this low without a US recession.
So consumers are depressed but spending money saved during covid lockdowns. That should give a short-term spending boost and we are already seeing strong booking from travel companies and airlines. But that may prove short-lived whereas inflation will likely outlast the spending splurge. In any event, the spending splurge won't exactly help inflation lower.
So let us get to the numbers for the week. The S&P 500 posted an impressive 5.8% gain for the week but the Nasdaq took the garlands with a comeback gain of 5.98%. The Dow was up 5.4%. All sectors were positive on the week with Financials (XLF) and Tech (XLK) the strong performers while Communications (XLC) was the laggard. Meme stocks made some noted gains with GameStop rising 43% on the week on talk of a short squeeze. Here we go again, but I don't think so. GameStop has earnings next week. A retail rally helped improve investor sentiment more broadly after Target and Walmart raised serious concerns last week over the economy and consumer spending. This week saw massive relief rallies from Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Macy's while Costco limped behind. We had outlined such a likely rally after the bad news was fully priced in post Target and Walmart.
Tesla and Twitter also made gains after Elon Musk is to increase his personal financing to $33.5 billion for the proposed Twitter deal. The saga could run and run however as the SEC is on the case over Elon's late filing. Regardless Tesla rallied strongly to close 7% higher at $733. During the week we published our deep dive on Tesla with a $400 price target. We included a DCF and relative valuation comparison, take a look here.
Friday's rally needs to be put in the context of a number of positive factors. Firstly seven straight weeks of decline have only happened three times before in history, 1970, 1980 and 2001. So odds were in favor of a rally. Secondly, fund managers and hedge funds were very underweight equities. Thirdly it's a long weekend so squaring up is always common and fourthly sentiment indicators were terrible so a counter-trend rally was likely. So forgive us for not getting too excited just yet.
S&P 500 (SPY) technical outlook
That brings us neatly to our technical overview. The SPY has rallied nicely up to our first resistance at $415. This really needs to break if this move is to be maintained. If not then expect new lows soon. But let us assume this rally is gaining strength, then a stretch to $435 is the real target. This could be choppy and a break up to $440 or even $445 would really confound the bears and stretch early bearish selling. Remember a lot of people were positioned or waiting for this rally. Many are looking to sell the rally and most of those sell orders will be at $435. The market is set up to stop many of them out by overstretching the rally to $445.
S&P 500 (SPY) chart, daily
Earnings week ahead
GameStop is the highlight for retail, meme traders. Not much else to get too excited about, earnings season is done and dusted.
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Monday is a holiday so things build nicely with some Fed speakers until we get to Friday's jobs report.
The author is short Tesla and Twitter and long GGPI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!