Reddit stock advances as much as 17% after data partnership with OpenAI

OpenAI is partnering with Reddit to incorporate user text in its LLM.

Reddit stock gains as much as 17% on Friday before trading back to 12%-13% range.

RDDT stock has seen more than 11.6 million shares trade hands by lunchtime on Friday.

The $74.90 all-time high is the only point of reference for bulls.

Reddit (RDDT) stock is experiencing its second-best ever session gains on Friday after OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced a partnership with the social media platform.

OpenAI will be channeling Reddit comments and text into the large language model (LLM), as well as allowing Reddit to build AI products on top of the OpenAI’s tech stack. OpenAI, which has received its largest investment from Microsoft (MSFT) to date, relies heavily on advanced GPU chips from Nvidia (NVDA). That makes this news significant for the entire AI sector.

The broad market is quite stable on Friday after a week filled with topsy-turvy movement that started with a bristling meme stock run on Monday and Tuesday. All three major indices — the S&P 500, the NASDAQ, the Dow Jones — are slightly ahead at the time of writing.

Reddit stock news

In a blog post on the company’s website, Reddit layed out the three tentpoles of its partnership with OpenAI:

“OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics. This partnership will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. Reddit will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life. Lastly, OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner.”

Reddit did not say explain how OpenAI becoming an advertising partner would benefit the topline, but the market views the partnership as Reddit raising its profile via a partnership with the world’s leading LLM.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything,” said CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman in a statement. “Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

Also relevant to RDDT’s rally on Friday is that as recently as the start of the week, more than 10% of Reddit stock was held short. The spike in price on Friday would have caused many short-sellers to ditch their positions and repurchase shares.

By lunchtime, 11.6 million shares had traded hands on Friday with several hours left to trade. That compares to 13.5 million shares from May 8, the largest single session of volume in the past month. RDDT will surely surpass that volume level by the close, based on its current trajectory.

Reddit stock forecast

Reddit stock reached its second highest session level ever at $66.15 in Friday's mid-morning session. But RDDT also cleared the $66.30s in the pre-market session. This area will now be viewed as minor resistance to be cleared.

The only target in sight is the all-time high of $74.90 from March 26, Reddit's fourth day of trading publically. The only support level of any substance is $51.00. That's where RDDT saw resistance in late March and early April, and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also hovering just below there.