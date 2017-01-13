USDJPY Forecast Poll 2017: Bullish trend might stop on the second half of the year
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|112,00
|120,00
|125,00
|David Cheetham
|120,00
|121,50
|123,00
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|124,00
|129,00
|136,00
|Growth Aces
|116,00
|115,00
|112,00
|Haresh Menghani
|121,00
|124,25
|130,00
|James Chen
|118,00
|120,00
|123,00
|JFD Brokers
|124,00
|126,00
|120,00
|Juan José del Valle
|110,00
|107,50
|100,00
|Lukman Otunuga
|121,50
|125,00
|130,00
|Mark de la Paz
|122,00
|126,00
|130,00
|Markus Gabel
|113,00
|125,00
|115,00
|Nenad Kerkez
|120,50
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|119,00
|121,00
|116,50
|Scott Barkley
|123,75
|128,80
|118,50
|Thomas Light
|120,00
|120,00
|115,00
|Valeria Bednarik
|112,00
|116,00
|123,00
|Yohay Elam
|121,00
|112,00
|115,00
|Medium Forecast
|118,6912
|121,0656
|120,7500
|Median Forecast
|120,0000
|121,2500
|121,5000
|Std-Desviation
|4,3619
|5,8354
|8,4871
|R-Coefficient
|0,0363
|0,0481
|0,0699
|Bullish
|11
|12
|9
|Sideways
|2
|2
|5
|Bearish
|4
|2
|2
Featured Expert
Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "The pair will chase the 10-year spread in the first half of 2017 but the uspide is not unlimited here. TWI valuations are on the opposite extremes so any sentimemnt deterioration may cause a sharp reversal"
USDJPY Bull Lines
David Cheetham: "Modest upside in this pair seen mainly from the USD side however remains susceptible to a sell-off if a prolonged risk-off period manifests itself"
Haresh Menghani: "Dovish BOJ and hawkish Fed, on growing prospects of inflationary pressure in the US, should continue driving the pair higher"
JFD Brokers: "It will potentially continue to rise until the 126.00, as Fed will be raising rates. However, if Fed does not meet the prospect of three rate hikes in 2017, the pair will probably fall back to 120.00 by the end of the year"
Lukman Otunuga: "A resurgent Dollar will be the engine behind the USDJPY's gains this year with the first checkpoint at 120.00. Repeated rate increases by the Federal Reserve should fuel the bullish rally towards 130.00 by year end"
Mark de la Paz: "Divergent monetary policy should see USDJPY favoring continued ascent. Note expectations call for three US rate hikes this year, any indication of more could see an accelerated move higher"
USDJPY Bear Lines
Juan José del Valle: "Reducing US yields in 2017 and BOJ working on curve in order to hold bonds 10y yield near 0%"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.