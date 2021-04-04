- XLM price breaks out of a descending parallel channel and retests the upper trendline.
- A continuation of bullish momentum projects Stellar to surge 18% to $0.48.
- A breakdown of the immediate support provided by the 50 SMA at $0.39 could trigger a bearish narrative.
The XLM price hints at a bullish bias that could propel the token one step closer to retest its all-time high.
XLM price awaits bullish confirmation
The XLM price action from February 26 was a sloping downward trend. During this time, Stellar set up multiple lower highs and lower lows, which results in a descending parallel channel when joined by trend lines.
This technical formation has a bullish bias and projects an 18% upswing, determined by adding the channel’s height to the breakout point at $0.40. The target places XLM at $0.48.
April 1 saw a massive spike in buying pressure that pushed the remittance token to produce a decisive close above the channel’s upper trend line, confirming a breakout. Since then, the XLM price has retested the upper trend line showing signs of continuing to its projected target,
Adding credence to this bullish outlook is the recently spawned buy signal from the SuperTrend indicator.
Investors should note that a secondary confirmation will arrive after Stellar creates a decisive close above $0.42, which coincides with the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart.
XLM/USDT 12-hour chart
A spike in selling pressure that leads to a breakdown of the lower channel will threaten the upswing. However, a decisive close below the 50 SMA at $0.39 will invalidate the bullish outlook at kick start a bearish one.
In such a scenario, the XLM price might drop 7.5% toward the channel’s middle line at $0.36. If the sellers manage to slice through this level, a retest of the 200 SMA at $0.35 seems likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD needs to crack this key resistance to conquer $0.65
XRP/USD in upside consolidates, gathering strength before the next push higher. The No. 7 coin spots a bull crossover on the daily chart, amid a bullish RSI. $0.65 remains on the buyers’ radar on a sustained break above critical resistance just above $0.60.
Litecoin Price Projection: LTC could rally 40% from continuation pattern
Litecoin price climbed almost 900% in less than a year and is now consolidating the substantial advance in the form of a symmetrical triangle as buyers and sellers’ uncertainty has led to gradually declining volatility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH targets $3,000 amid renewed bullish momentum
Ethereum price remains contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern. The digital asset has experienced a significant shift in momentum in the past week in favor of the bulls. The number of ETH coins locked away from exchanges exceeds 13 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.