XLM Price Prediction: Stellar seeks 20% breakout if critical level cracks

- The XLM price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a 20% breakout towards $0.5.
- Failure to climb above the key resistance trend line will drive the XLM price down to $0.35.
XLM has been trading inside a tightening range since the beginning of March, and it is now ready for a breakout. There is only one key resistance level that separates Stellar from new highs at $0.5.
XLM price needs $0.42 for a significant breakout
On the 12-hour chart, XLM has established a descending triangle pattern with its resistance trend line formed at $0.42. The digital asset formed an uptrend on the 12-hour chart, which gives bulls the upper hand.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
A breakout above $0.42 should quickly drive the XLM price toward a high of $0.50, a 20% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point. There will be practically no barriers above $0.42 for Stellar.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection from the upper boundary of the pattern will most likely push XLM down to the lower trend line at $0.356. Losing this key support level will drive Stellar toward a low of $0.28.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend.
Aave tackles high Ethereum fees by building on Polygon’s layer 2 platform
Aave, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, has announced it will scale its DeFi platform, putting its platform on several sidechains including Polygon.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT eyes 22% drop to retest crucial demand barrier
The Graph price shows the inability of buyers to push beyond the consolidation pattern’s upper boundary. This failure could drag GRT toward the next immediate demand barrier.
Chainlink edges closer to 37% breakout
Chainlink price has been range-bound inside a symmetrical triangle pattern. The recent 11% pump has brought LINK closer to the upper boundary, hinting at a bullish trajectory. SuperTrend indicator adds credence to the optimistic outlook for the oracle token.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.