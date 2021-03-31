- XLM price has been trading sideways in a flat channel for more than a month.
- A move beyond the setup’s upper trend line forecasts a 20% bull rally to $0.52.
- Stelar could slide 11% to $0.31 if the technical formation’s lower boundary is broken down.
The XLM price hints at an upswing as it trades around a crucial support level.
XLM price eyes reversal
The XLM price has formed three swing highs that have tapped the resistance at $0.43 since February 23. Similarly, three swing lows formed during the same period saw a bounce from the $0.33 support barrier.
A flat channel seems to form by connecting the swing highs and lows using trendlines. This setup forecasts a 20% upswing to $0.52 if the upper trend line at $0.43 is breached.
The most recent attempt was rejected by the upper boundary and is currently trading around the flat channel’s middle line at $0.39. A bounce from this point seems likely due to the recently spawned buy signal from the SuperTrend indicator.
Hence, a bounce from the middle line at $0.39 or the immediate support at $0.38 could propel XLM price to the upper boundary. A spike in bullish momentum here leading to a decisive close above $0.43 on the 12-hour chart will confirm a bullish breakout.
In such a case, Stellar is likely to surge 20% to hit the intended target at $0.52.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is the low social volume, which can be perceived as a bullish sign from a counter-sentiment perspective. A spike in price followed by a sudden uptick in social volumes tends to mark cycle tops more often than not.
Therefore, a low social volume creates a perfect scenario for a surge in Stellar price.
Stellar Social Volume chart
A sell-off up to the lower boundary at $0.35 is likely and plausible. However, if XLM price convincingly slides below this level, the bullish thesis will be in trouble. A decisive close below $0.33 will invalidate the positive outlook and trigger a sell-off to the immediate support at $0.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
