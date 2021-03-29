- Stellar price closed Sunday with a weekly hammer pattern.
- Long-term moving averages on the daily chart remain in uptrends.
- XLM primed to rise 25% in the coming days.
Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control. Price has since rebounded to the middle of the channel at $0.395.
Stellar price/volume profile points to accumulation
The cryptocurrency complex experienced increased volatility last week, led by Bitcoin, the bellwether cryptocurrency, but XLM closed the week down only -1.55%. The quick reversal was evidence that shakeouts to or around the low of the channel are being used as accumulation pivots.
Moving forward, XLM needs to close above the high of the Hammer at $0.425 to confirm the reversal. The $0.425 price level corresponds very closely with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). A breakout from this price level will put the channel resistance at $0.440 in play.
A breakout from the channel presents a price vacuum to the 3.618 Fibonacci extension of the May 19-May 2020 bear market at $0.555, a gain of over 25%.
XLM/USD daily chart
Stellar price support begins at $0.350, followed by the 100-day SMA at $0.338, and then the February low at $0.314. If none of the levels halt price weakness, XLM is exposed to a more significant decline, taking the altcoin to the January lows around $0.230.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
The cryptocurrency market reacted positively after Visa Inc. announced support for cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. A USD Coin has been singled out to enjoy this groundbreaking milestone, showing digital currencies are gaining traction in mainstream adoption.
Ripple deals with lockstep trading amid weakening on-chain metrics
Ripple managed to hold onto support at $0.55 during the weekend session. However, the price action to $0.6 remained limited due to the seller congestion zone at the 78.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last high of $0.65 to a low around $0.36.
Polkadot heads toward all-time high amid broad-based crypto recovery
Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano is on the verge of a massive technical breakout as the European session is ushered in on Monday. The aspiring smart contract token has been in consolidation for several days. The sideways trading arrived after Cardano bulls secured support above $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.