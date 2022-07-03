- Cardano price sees pressure mounting to the downside.
- ADA price could see $0.415 losing support and opening a big area with rapid losses.
- A full paring back to the utmost lowest levels near $0.075 could be in the cards should EURUSD hit parity.
Cardano (ADA) price sees a rapid danger nearing from above as a technical bearish element pushes a squeeze on price action to the downside. Expect with that pressure mounting, bulls to get pushed with their backs against the wall near $0.415. Once that level breaks, only a small fail-safe level could refrain ADA from not falling a whopping 80% and, in the process, be downgraded to a penny stock.
ADA price at risk of turning into a penny stock
Cardano price could become a penny stock or pink slip as a clear and present danger quickly closes in from above. That pressure comes from the 55-day Simple Moving Average rapidly nearing the peaks of the weekly candles and looks almost ready for a showdown either next week or the week after. Meanwhile, bulls get squeezed against the supportive level at $0.415, and once that breaks, markets could start to tremble.
ADA price only has $0.365 the monthly S1 support level from June to July to back any sharp drops. With no actual historical tests to go forth in, it does look like a feeble supportive level to consider. As thus the safety net looks quite fragile to try and catch the massive bearish snowball that is coming, a complete implosion of ADA price could be in the making and ultimately could result in an 80% loss with price action trading against pennies.
ADA/USD weekly chart
It could as well be none of that, and $0.415 quickly provides support for a bounce off its level, triggering a return to $0.50 and bulls, this time squeezing bears against the 55-day SMA. If they can unchain price action from that bearish element, expect a quick run up towards $0.715, as every bull will want to be part of this breakout. That would be a welcomed 45% gain, not seen in a long time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.
Key price levels to watch out as Ethereum enters Q3 in a negative posture
Ethereum (ETH) price has been clawing back losses at the start of the trading day, but attempts have been cut short quite quickly after Europe opened, and saw equities dragged to the downside.
XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand
Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.
DeFi traders must consider these resistance levels before trading Compound’s COMP price
COMP price is consolidating in a tight range, trying to establish a directional bias after a quick recovery rally. Depending on which camp wins, COMP is likely to head in that direction. However, judging by the market structure, a pullback seems likely.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.