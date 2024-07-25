- Celebrity meme coins have declined by an average of 94% from their all-time high, according to X user Slorg.
- Several celebrity meme coins have followed patterns similar to pump-and-dump scams.
- Save protocol launched Dumpydotfun to allow investors to short meme coins.
Celebrity meme coins report by Jupiter Slorg on Thursday shows that these tokens have been in deep waters since early July after experiencing heavy growth in June.
Where are the popular celebrity meme coins today?
In a recent analysis, Jupiter Slorg revealed that celebrity meme coins are down by an average of 94% from their all-time highs.
Some of the most notable declines include tokens promoted by and named after celebrities, including Davido, Waka Flocka, Floyd Mayweather, Doja Cat, Lil Reese, etc. These tokens are down more than 99% from their all-time highs — about a month since their launch. Such declines are often synonymous with pump-and-dump scams, as investors who bought at the top have experienced unrealized losses of over 99%.
Celebrity meme coins %change
Notably, the best performers across these recently launched celebrity meme tokens — DADDY, JENNER, MOTHER and ALEXIS — are all down by over 70%.
According to Slorg, most of these tokens are only still considered active due to the occasional social mentions they get. However, it may be too early to conclude on these tokens as the general crypto market has also seen choppy prices since the beginning of July.
"Web3 is a fickle beast, and even earnest attempts aren't always met with success, but this doesn't excuse the blatant pump and dumps," noted Slorg.
Celebrity meme coins saw a spike in popularity around late May into June as several celebrities leveraged Solana's token generation platform Pumpdotfun to list their coins. Due to Pumpdotfun's ease of use, several meme coins launched daily in June and skyrocketed by huge percentage increases before entering deep waters in the past few weeks.
Meanwhile, considering that Pumpdotfun has generated nearly $300 million in revenue since its launch, Save protocol (former Solend) launched Dumpydotfun, a platform for shorting meme coins. This move may partly be to benefit from the increasing decline in celebrity meme coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
VanEck sees Bitcoin reaching $61 trillion market cap, Marathon buys $100 million BTC
Bitcoin declined by 1% on Thursday following asset manager VanEck's forecast that the top digital asset will reach a $61 trillion market capitalization by 2050.
Celebrity meme coins lose their shine
Celebrity meme coins have declined by an average of 94% from their all-time high, according to X user Slorg. Several celebrity meme coins have followed patterns similar to pump-and-dump scams.
Ethereum ETFs unable to prevent ETH's 8% decline
Ethereum ETFs saw $133.16 million in net outflows after the end of Wednesday's second day of trading. Ethereum Foundation is rumored to have moved 92,000 ETH in the past few hours. Grayscale's ETHE outflows could push Ethereum to test $2,800.
TON down following launch of W5 wallet for gasless transactions
TON Foundation launched the W5 smart wallet to promote gasless transactions. Users can now facilitate transactions on the TON blockchain without holding Toncoin. TON is down over 5% amid the W5 smart wallet launch.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its bullish momentum?
Bitcoin (BTC) price increased by 5.5% this week until Friday after breaking above a descending trendline. Currently, it is trading slightly higher by 0.23% at $64,166.