- Cardano price has breached through the 8- and 21-day moving averages.
- ADA price falls in free-fall fashion printing consecutive bearish candlesticks on the four-hour chart.
- Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above the 21-day moving average currently positioned at $0.50.
Cardano price shows no evidence to believe in a trend reversal. Expect calamity.
Cardano price to sweep the lows
Cardano’s ADA price shows the continuation of the bearish trend is likely underway. Since June 25, what first appeared to be a simple consolidation within two coiling simple moving averages, quickly turned into a bearish blitzkrieg as traders came out to suppress the Cardano price. The ongoing downtrend could become increasingly powerful as the bears aim to besiege the liquidity levels under the June 18 swing low at $0.42. A breach of this low could be devastating for bulls in the market as the Cardano price could plummet an additional 50% into the $0.20 price level.
Cardano price currently trades at $0.44. The self-proclaimed Ethereum killer does not show a bullish reversal signal as of yet. The consecutive free-fall candlesticks on the four-hour chart indicate the bear's strength and confidence in the market. Their satisfaction will only be met by large liquidations, presumably under critical swing lows at $0.42 and the May 12 swing low at $0.39.
ADA/USDT 4-Hour Chart
An early Invalidation signal of the bearish downtrend could occur if the bulls can reconquer the 21-day simple moving average currently positioned at $0.50. If the bulls can re-hurdle this level, they may be able to rally as high as $1.20, resulting in a 170% increase from the current Cardano price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto winter to resume in Q3
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot yet again – their moves accelerated after a panel discussion that was held at Siyntra for the ECB yearly economic forum.
This is why Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price has zero chance of recovering
Terra (LUNA) price is collapsing as the day unfolds, with price action dropping over 15% intraday. Along with that move, the last remaining bulls are getting kicked out of their positions and taking massive losses to their portfolios.
Coinbase’s new SOL staking program won’t save Solana price from this brutal outlook
Solana price is lacking bullish momentum, which has led to a huge correction. This pullback comes after an impressive recovery rally seen across the entire crypto space.
North Korea's Lazarus Group suspected of hacking another top tier cryptocurrency project
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found a strong connection between North Korea’s Lazarus Group and the $100 million crypto hack on Harmony’s Horizon Bridge.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.