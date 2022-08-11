Cardano price is primed for a price rally, after testing resistance several times, believes analyst Michael van de Poppe.

Cardano developers leverage zk snarks to enable higher privacy and smart contract functionality on the altcoin’s chain.

Analysts predict Cardano price rally to $0.67, after the Ethereum-killer breaks past $0.55.

Cardano developers anticipate massive network changes as a result of the upcoming Vasil hard fork. Analysts at Messari have adopted a bullish outlook on Cardano as a result of hard fork upgrade as well as its expanding ecosystem.

Cardano prepares to leverage zk snarks and boost decentralization

Analysts at Messari believe Cardano is “priced more aggressively” compared to other cryptocurrencies as the altcoin’s ecosystem expands because of the Vasil hard fork. The hard fork is key to Cardano’s growth as Vasil is associated with scalability, increase in efficiency and expansion of the altcoin’s ecosystem.

Developers have placed an emphasis on increasing throughput and enhancing smart contract performance. Cardano’s developers plan to leverage zk snarks, devices that enable enhanced privacy and security on the blockchain by allowing one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without actually revealing any information. This will enable greater privacy-preserving and smart contract functionality without sacrificing decentralization characteristics.

Due to the delay in the Vasil hard fork, analysts and proponents criticized the altcoin, and the term “ghost chain” was associated with Cardano. Offsetting this, however, are the frequent upgrades on the Cardano network which have made it lucrative for developers and NFT projects.

Investors prefer Cardano over competitors for efficient and low-cost transactions and secure network infrastructure.

Analyst predicts rally in Cardano price, run to $0.67

Michael van de Poppe, a leading crypto analyst has evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted a rally to $0.67. The analyst noted that Cardano price crossed a key resistance level at $0.55. This has increased the possibility of Cardano price rallying to $0.67.

ADA-USDT price chart

Analysts at FXStreet believe Cardano price is edging closer to a massive breakout. After months of trying, Cardano is ready for a 20% price rally. For key price levels and more information, check the video below: