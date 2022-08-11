- Cardano price is primed for a price rally, after testing resistance several times, believes analyst Michael van de Poppe.
- Cardano developers leverage zk snarks to enable higher privacy and smart contract functionality on the altcoin’s chain.
- Analysts predict Cardano price rally to $0.67, after the Ethereum-killer breaks past $0.55.
Cardano developers anticipate massive network changes as a result of the upcoming Vasil hard fork. Analysts at Messari have adopted a bullish outlook on Cardano as a result of hard fork upgrade as well as its expanding ecosystem.
Also read: Sell the news after Cardano’s Vasil hard fork delay?
Cardano prepares to leverage zk snarks and boost decentralization
Analysts at Messari believe Cardano is “priced more aggressively” compared to other cryptocurrencies as the altcoin’s ecosystem expands because of the Vasil hard fork. The hard fork is key to Cardano’s growth as Vasil is associated with scalability, increase in efficiency and expansion of the altcoin’s ecosystem.
Developers have placed an emphasis on increasing throughput and enhancing smart contract performance. Cardano’s developers plan to leverage zk snarks, devices that enable enhanced privacy and security on the blockchain by allowing one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without actually revealing any information. This will enable greater privacy-preserving and smart contract functionality without sacrificing decentralization characteristics.
Due to the delay in the Vasil hard fork, analysts and proponents criticized the altcoin, and the term “ghost chain” was associated with Cardano. Offsetting this, however, are the frequent upgrades on the Cardano network which have made it lucrative for developers and NFT projects.
Investors prefer Cardano over competitors for efficient and low-cost transactions and secure network infrastructure.
Analyst predicts rally in Cardano price, run to $0.67
Michael van de Poppe, a leading crypto analyst has evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted a rally to $0.67. The analyst noted that Cardano price crossed a key resistance level at $0.55. This has increased the possibility of Cardano price rallying to $0.67.
ADA-USDT price chart
Analysts at FXStreet believe Cardano price is edging closer to a massive breakout. After months of trying, Cardano is ready for a 20% price rally. For key price levels and more information, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
What are the ramifications of the Merge on Ethereum Classic price? ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
Shiba Inu price edges close to a 60% breakout as bears watch in disbelief
Shiba Inu price shows a resilience that has not only kept it above a significant support level but also managed to slowly catalyze a move that could result in a 60% upswing.
XRP price attempts a 15% rally on Ripple’s interest in buying Celsius' assets
XRP price shows a willingness to move above a significant resistance level, which it has attempted to do so for the past three months and failed each time. While this attempt is like any other and could fail, especially if the momentum is lacking.
Avalanche price makes a turn for the better
Avalanche price shows classic ramping pattern accompanied with price ascension. AVAX price has breached the oversold level on the Relative Strength Index.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.